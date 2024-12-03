Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 3, 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Dec. 03, 2024
But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, December 8
Water for Elephants closes on Broadway
Tammy Faye closes on Broadway

Video: The Gavin Creel Memorial Celebration, Live from the St. James Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Tune in today to watch the memorial celebration for beloved Broadway actor Gavin Creel, which will stream live from the St. James Theatre at 4:00PM EST. The event will also be open to the public.. (more...)



 

Voting Open for the Top 10 of Next On Stage: Season 5
by Team BWW
The second round of voting begins today, December 2 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 4. The Top next results show (announcing the Top 15 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, December 6 at 7pm and 9pm.. (more...)



 

Video: Meet the It Girls of Off-Broadway- Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler & Marissa Jaret Winokur
by Joey Mervis
Once upon a time, they were just kids in Hairspray. Now, 22 years later, these big girls are back together again. Laura Bell BundyKerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur have reunited off-Broadway in Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now- a heartwarming, hilarious, and unforgettable night, as they reunite for an unforgettable night of nostalgia, laughter, and musical brilliance in this joyous celebration of Broadway, friendship, and motherhood.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Exclusive: Nina West Is Taking a Trip INTO THE WOODS in Columbus
by Christina Mancuso
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) will return home and back on stage in Columbus, Ohio, starring as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS, March 7-9, 2025, at Columbus’ historic Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.  This Broadway-inspired production will benefit the Hospice and Palliative Care programs at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the only programs of their kind in central Ohio.. (more...

Photos: Elton John and More at THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Gala For World AIDS Day
by Stephi Wild
On Sunday 01 December 2024, a special gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, was presented on World AIDS Day, at the Dominion Theatre, in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...

Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace Will Lead London Production of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
by Stephi Wild
The London production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is getting a new cast! Beginning next month, Emmy, Tony and Grammy award winner Billy Porter will play The Emcee and double Olivier award nominee Marisha Wallace will play Sally Bowles. (more...)

Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles Will Lead Industry Reading of Broadway-Bound GET HAPPY
by Stephi Wild
Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles will headline a private industry reading of the Broadway-bound musical comedy, Get Happy. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)

Josh Groban Set for Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace in 2025
by Josh Sharpe
Josh Groban is heading to Las Vegas next May for a five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Performances of Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement are scheduled for May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025.. (more...)

CHICAGO Breaks Its All Time Gross Record For Thanksgiving
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Chicago beat its prior Thanksgiving week gross record. Learn more about the show's grosses and see how to purchase tickets to upcoming performances, starring Sebastian Yatra.. (more...

Videos