Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 3, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
by Christina Mancuso
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) will return home and back on stage in Columbus, Ohio, starring as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS, March 7-9, 2025, at Columbus’ historic Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. This Broadway-inspired production will benefit the Hospice and Palliative Care programs at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the only programs of their kind in central Ohio.. (more...)
Photos: Elton John and More at THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Gala For World AIDS Day
by Stephi Wild
On Sunday 01 December 2024, a special gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, was presented on World AIDS Day, at the Dominion Theatre, in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)
Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace Will Lead London Production of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
by Stephi Wild
The London production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is getting a new cast! Beginning next month, Emmy, Tony and Grammy award winner Billy Porter will play The Emcee and double Olivier award nominee Marisha Wallace will play Sally Bowles. (more...)
Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles Will Lead Industry Reading of Broadway-Bound GET HAPPY
by Stephi Wild
Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles will headline a private industry reading of the Broadway-bound musical comedy, Get Happy. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)
Josh Groban Set for Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace in 2025
by Josh Sharpe
Josh Groban is heading to Las Vegas next May for a five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Performances of Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement are scheduled for May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025.. (more...)
CHICAGO Breaks Its All Time Gross Record For Thanksgiving
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Chicago beat its prior Thanksgiving week gross record. Learn more about the show's grosses and see how to purchase tickets to upcoming performances, starring Sebastian Yatra.. (more...)
