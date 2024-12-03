Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 3, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, December 8

Water for Elephants closes on Broadway

Tammy Faye closes on Broadway

Video: The Gavin Creel Memorial Celebration, Live from the St. James Theatre

by Stephi Wild

Tune in today to watch the memorial celebration for beloved Broadway actor Gavin Creel, which will stream live from the St. James Theatre at 4:00PM EST. The event will also be open to the public.

Voting Open for the Top 10 of Next On Stage: Season 5

by Team BWW

The second round of voting begins today, December 2 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 4. The Top next results show (announcing the Top 15 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, December 6 at 7pm and 9pm.

Exclusive: Nina West Is Taking a Trip INTO THE WOODS in Columbus

by Christina Mancuso

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) will return home and back on stage in Columbus, Ohio, starring as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS, March 7-9, 2025, at Columbus' historic Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St. This Broadway-inspired production will benefit the Hospice and Palliative Care programs at Nationwide Children's Hospital, the only programs of their kind in central Ohio.

Photos: Elton John and More at THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Gala For World AIDS Day

by Stephi Wild

On Sunday 01 December 2024, a special gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada, a new musical, was presented on World AIDS Day, at the Dominion Theatre, in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Check out photos from the event here!

Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace Will Lead London Production of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

by Stephi Wild

The London production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is getting a new cast! Beginning next month, Emmy, Tony and Grammy award winner Billy Porter will play The Emcee and double Olivier award nominee Marisha Wallace will play Sally Bowles.

Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles Will Lead Industry Reading of Broadway-Bound GET HAPPY

by Stephi Wild

Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles will headline a private industry reading of the Broadway-bound musical comedy, Get Happy. Learn more about the production here!

Josh Groban Set for Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace in 2025

by Josh Sharpe

Josh Groban is heading to Las Vegas next May for a five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Performances of Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement are scheduled for May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025.

CHICAGO Breaks Its All Time Gross Record For Thanksgiving

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Chicago beat its prior Thanksgiving week gross record. Learn more about the show's grosses and see how to purchase tickets to upcoming performances, starring Sebastian Yatra.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!