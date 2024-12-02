Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles Will Lead Industry Reading of Broadway-Bound GET HAPPY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Corbin Bleu and Stephanie Styles will headline a private industry reading of the Broadway-bound musical comedy, Get Happy. The invitation-only reading will be held on January 17 in New York City.

Get Happy, which premiered under the title Summer Stock in 2023 at Connecticut’s esteemed Goodspeed Musicals, features book and additional lyrics by four-time Emmy Award winner Cheri Steinkellner, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, and will be directed and choreographed by Donna Feore, making her long-awaited New York City debut after years of acclaimed work at Canada’s Stratford Festival. Read the reviews for the Goodspeed production here.

The producers are Steve Peters and Michael Londra of VenuWorks Theatricals, Greg & Marissa Frankenfield of Excelsior Entertainment, and executive producers Carolyn Rossi Copeland and Nancy Nagel Gibbs. Get Happy is produced by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

Bleu and Styles, reuniting after starring opposite each other in the 2019 Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate, will play the roles of Joe Ross and Jane Falbury, originally played onscreen by Gene Kelly and Judy Garland. The reading will also feature Stephen Lee Anderson (Broadway: Bright Star, Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked) as Lt. Henry ‘Pop’ Falbury, Gilbert L. Bailey II (Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Beetlejuice) as Phil Filmore, Tony Award nominee Veanne Cox (Broadway: Company; Caroline, or Change; La Cage aux Folles) as Margaret Wingate, Zoe Jensen (Broadway: Six; The Heart of Rock and Roll) as Gloria Falbury, Will Roland (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen; Be More Chill) as Orville Wingate, and Tony Award nominee Douglas Sills (Broadway: The Scarlet Pimpernel; Little Shop of Horrors; War Paint) as Montgomery Leach, with Nicholas Cunha, Francesca Mancuso, Corinne Munsch, Kaylee Olson, Aaron Patterson, Jack Sippel, and Cayel Tregeagle.

When the company of a new Broadway show loses their rehearsal space, the gang hoofs it to a family farm in Connecticut where, in the best musical tradition, the show must go on. Along the way, there are unlikely romances, some of the greatest songs of the American songbook, show-stopping choreography, and a farm – and a musical – to save.