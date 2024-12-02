Josh Groban Set for Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony®, EMMY®, and five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban is heading to Las Vegas next May for a five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Performances of Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement are scheduled for May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025.

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official card of Josh Groban at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit HERE.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets may be purchased online at HERE. Shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

VIP packages will be available, with benefits that could include an official meet & greet with Josh Groban, behind-the-scenes backstage tour, pre-show stripped down performance by Josh Groban, a VIP lounge with a glass of champagne and hors d'œuvres and more. For information on VIP visit wearesuper.co/joshgroban.

About Josh Groban

Tony®, EMMY®, and five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban possesses one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music. Moreover, he continues to captivate fans everywhere as both a powerhouse vocalist and dynamic renaissance man. He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, headlined legendary venues all over the world, and has also entertained audiences with acclaimed film and television appearances. In 2016, he made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Josh took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.