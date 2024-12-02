Voting Open for the Top 10 of Next On Stage: Season 5

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. This week is MTI week- celebrating one of our sponsors, Music Theatre International.

The second round of voting begins today, December 2 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 4. The Top next results show (announcing the Top 15 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, December 6 at 7pm and 9pm.

For each round, contestents will be voted on by the general public and then judged by our returning, all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron returns as host.

High School:

Emersyn Hunt

Vote for Emersyn Hunt here.

Macy Bettwieser

Vote for Macy Bettwieser here.

Tyler Stover

Vote for Tyler Stover here.

Lillian Duncan

Vote for Lillian Duncan here.

Patrick Ford

Vote for Patrick Ford here.

Ashlee Fucarino

Vote for Ashlee Fucarino here.

Tyler Landusky

Vote for Tyler Landusky here.

Aaiden Cotton

Vote for Aaiden Cotton here.

Zakk Massa

Vote for Zakk Massa here.

Maya Johnson

Vote for Maya Johnson here.

Yaira Spears

Vote for Yaira Spears here.

Wrigley Mancha

Vote for Wrigley Mancha here.

Marco Rodriguez

Vote for Marco Rodriguez here.

Rika Nishikawa

Vote for Rika Nishikawa here.

Khalid Trent

Vote for Khalid Trent here.

Apalonia Passetti

Vote for Apalonia Passetti here.

College:

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

Vote for Kristabel Kenta-Bibi here.

Fernando Flores

Vote for Fernando Flores here.

Elijah V. Ramos

Vote for Elijah V. Ramos here.

Nino de la Torre

Vote for Nino de la Torre here.

Erin Morton

Vote for Erin Morton here.

Gavin Blonda

Vote for Gavin Blonda here.

Tarrick Walker

Vote for Tarrick Walker here.

Emily Marx

Vote for Emily Marx here.

Angelina Milici

Vote for Angelina Milici here.

Rachael Harper

Vote for Rachael Harper here.

Dylan Renart

Vote for Dylan Renart here.

Gianna DiTucci

Vote for Gianna DiTucci here.

Gabriel Sanchez

Vote for Gabriel Sanchez here.

Myriam Zamy

Vote for Myriam Zamy here.

Kirsten Braceras

Vote for Kirsten Braceras here.