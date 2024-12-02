Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace Will Lead London Production of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The London production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is getting a new cast! Beginning next month, Emmy, Tony and Grammy award winner Billy Porter will play The Emcee and double Olivier award nominee Marisha Wallace will play Sally Bowles. The pair will begin performances on 28 January and perform through 24 May 2025.

Also, on 27 January, Vivien Parry will return to the role of Fraulein Schneider having played the part in 2022.

They join Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie. The cast is completed by Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna, Patrick Wilden and Lucy Young.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB also announced that free educational packs for schools and audience members have been made available for download now. Featuring resources which support work for secondary school, college and undergraduate students, the packs include information on the production’s themes, the ideas behind the creative process, interviews with the creative team and classroom activities for those looking to explore the world of the Kit Kat Club. Visit kitkat.club/education for more.

CABARET recently celebrated the milestone of 1000 performances at the KIT KAT CLUB and is currently booking until Saturday 4 October 2025. kitkat.club

Billy Porter is an Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning and Golden Globe nominated actor, singer, director, composer and playwright. His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX’s breakthrough series Pose earned him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series as well as Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations. He also starred in the eighth series of Ryan Murphy’s acclaimed series American Horror Story. A veteran of the theatre, Billy created the role of Lola in the smash hit musical Kinky Boots on Broadway, for which he won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical, as well as the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. His other Broadway credits include Shuffle Along, Miss Saigon and Five Guys Named Moe.

Marisha Wallace recently starred as Miss Adelaide in the hit production of Guys and Dolls, for which she was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She played Ado Annie in the critically acclaimed production of Oklahoma! at the Young Vic receiving a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical at the Olivier Awards. Marisha’s many other credits include performing for His Majesty the King, playing Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray at the London Coliseum and Becky in the original West End cast of the musical Waitress at the Adelphi Theatre. She made her West End debut as Effie White in Dreamgirls at the Savoy Theatre.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

Marisha Wallace is not scheduled to appear on Wednesday 29 January at 2.00pm, Thursday 6 February at 7.30pm, Wednesday 12 February at 2.00pm, Thursday 20 February at 7.30pm, Wednesday 26 February at 2.00pm, Thursday 6 March at 7.30pm, Monday 10 March at 7.30pm, Tuesday 11 March at 7.30pm, Thursday 20 March at 7.30pm, Wednesday 26 March at 2.00pm, Thursday 3 April at 7.30pm, Wednesday 9 April at 2.00pm, Thursday 17 April at 7.30pm, Wednesday 23 April at 2.00pm, Thursday 1 May at 7.30pm, Wednesday 7 May at 2.00pm, Thursday 15 May at 7.30pm and Wednesday 21 May at 2.00pm. At these performances, the role will be played by the alternate Sally Bowles, Anne-Marie Wojna.

Billy Porter is scheduled to appear at every performance between 28 January and 24 May 2025.

About Cabaret

This unique production of CABARET opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 it won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

The Tony award winning Broadway production of CABARET opened in April this year at the KIT KAT CLUB at the August Wilson Theatre where it continues to play and currently stars?.

Transforming one of London’s most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club…

One of the most successful musicals of all time CABARET features the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.