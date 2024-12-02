Video: The Gavin Creel Memorial Celebration, Live from the St. James Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tune in today to watch the memorial celebration for beloved Broadway actor Gavin Creel, which will stream live from the St. James Theatre at 4:00PM EST. The event will also be open to the public. Watch the official live stream below. Please note: This celebration will not be available to view on-demand once it has concluded.

MCC Theater presented Gavin's original musical Walk On Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice at the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space November 13, 2023 - January 7, 2024.

Donations in Gavin’s memory are suggested to be made to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Additionally, every Broadway theatre will dim its lights on Tuesday, December 3rd at 6:45PM in his honor. MCC will also dim their lights in memory of Gavin Creel in tandem with the Broadway theatres.

Gavin Creel died gracefully at his home on Monday, September 30, 2024 after a battle with cancer. He was 48 years old. Read his full obituary here.