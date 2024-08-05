Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 5, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Saturday, August 10

Illinoise closes on Broadway

Video: & JULIET, THE OUTSIDERS & More at Broadway in Bryant Park 2024

by Joey Mervis

Broadway in Bryant Park concluded its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.

Video: Meet the New Heroine of HADESTOWN, Maia Reficco

by Joey Mervis

In this video, Maia chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about her big debut, why she can't get enough of Hadestown, and so much more!

Photos: The Cast of MCNEAL Assembles for the First Day of Rehearsals

by A.A. Cristi

On Thursday, August 1 the cast and creative team for McNEAL gathered for the first day of rehearsals. McNEAL is a new play by Ayad Aktar, directed by Bartlett Sher. Check out photos from inside rehearsal.

Photos: Andrew Rannells Stops By THE NOTEBOOK

by Bruce Glikas

Tony-nominee Andrew Rannells stopped by Broadway's musical tearjerker, The Notebook. Andrew took a trip backstage for photos with the show's stars Ryan Vasquez, Joy Woods, John Cardoza, and more! Go inside his visit!

Aaron Lazar & Josh Groban Share 'Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot' From 'Impossible Dream' Album

by Josh Sharpe

Award-winning Broadway star Aaron Lazar and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and Tony nominee Josh Groban join forces on a powerful rendition of Sting's 'Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot,' the debut single from Lazar's highly anticipated album Impossible Dream.. (more...)

WICKED Movie Tie-In Books Available for Pre-Order

by Josh Sharpe

Universal has made several new Wicked books available for pre-order, including collectible editions, storybooks, and journals. Two of these books, I Am Elphaba and I Am Glinda, are part of the Little Golden Books line.. (more...)

Review Roundup: LIFE AND TRUST

by Nicole Rosky

Emursive just celebrated opening night of the world premiere of Life And Trust: a tale of money, sex, and power in the heart of New York’s Financial District. Life And Trust. Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

Review Roundup: CELLINO V. BARNES

by Nicole Rosky

Cellino V. Barnes, a darkly funny play following the tumultuous partnership between the infamous lawyers of the same names, has officially arrived Off-Broadway. Let's see what the critics are saying!. (more...)

Video: Meet the New Heroine of HADESTOWN, Maia Reficco

by Joey Mervis

In this video, watch as Maia Reficco chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about her big debut, why she can't get enough of Hadestown, and so much more!. (more...)

Video: Aaron Tveit and Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque Perform 'Come What May' From MOULIN ROUGE!

by Josh Sharpe

Aaron Tveit and Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque are back for a limited time appearing in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway. To celebrate 5 years of the show on Broadway, the duo performed the hit song Come What May on Good Morning America. Watch the performance now! . (more...)

Video: Cole Escola Would Want Somebody Else to Star in OH, MARY! Film

by Josh Sharpe

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Cole Escola told Andy Cohen that they 'would love someone else' to play the character of Mary Todd Lincoln should Oh, Mary! ever come to the screen.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!