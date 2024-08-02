WICKED Movie Tie-In Books Available for Pre-Order

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wicked merchandise train has left the station.

Following a video of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande with a first look at their Mattel dolls, Universal has made several new Wicked books available for pre-order, according to People.

Two of these books, I Am Elphaba and I Am Glinda, are part of the Little Golden Books line. Featuring retro illustrations, these volumes will be released on October 15.

Other releases include collectible editions, such as the "Wicked Pop-Up" book featuring "a beautifully illustrated poem told over ten spreads and featuring three large, breathtakingly detailed pop-ups inside" which is coming from Insight Editions.

"Wicked: Defying Gravity" is a storybook illustrated by Elena Iarussi featuring the lyrics to the iconic song. Journaling fans can also purchase "Wicked: The Grimmerie Collectable Hardcover Journal" modeled to look like the Grimmerie from the film. Additional journals include the Wicked: Glinda Upland Hardcover Journal, Wicked: Elphaba Thropp Hardcover Journal, and the Wicked: The Emerald City Journal with Ribbon Charm. An advent calendar will also be available from Insight Editions.

Lastly, Dey Street Books will release an official Wicked coloring book, illustrated by Carolina Zambrano.

Read the original story at People, where you can also see exclusive covers for many of these releases.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film, which is set to include two new songs, is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

Photo Credit: Little Golden Books