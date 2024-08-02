Review Roundup: CELLINO V. BARNES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cellino V. Barnes, a darkly funny play following the tumultuous partnership between the infamous lawyers of the same names, has officially arrived Off-Broadway after finishing a sold-out run last spring at ChaShaMa. Cellino V. Barnes features Eric William Morris as Ross Cellino and Noah Weisberg as Steve Barnes. Written by Mike B. Breen & David Rafailedes and directed by Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse, Cellino V. Barnes will run through October 13, 2024.

Cellino V. Barnes is a darkly comedic rollercoaster that captures the wild partnership of notorious injury attorneys Ross Cellino and Steve Barnes, from their meteoric rise in the 1990s through their spectacular break-up in the 2010s.

Witness the hilariously absurd antics of two lawyers who prioritize outrageous personal squabbles over their billion-dollar empire, navigating a minefield of ethical dilemmas, personal demons, and outdated fax machines. As their budding friendship and business collide with unchecked ambition, they must decide whether to find common ground or torch it all. Inspired by their infamous real-life split, this riotous romp reveals the rivalry and redemption of two men who changed the face of their industry, one iconic billboard at a time.

Kristy Puchko, Mashable: In the end, Cellino V. Barnes is sublimely stupid and a bit brilliant. Relishing in the tabloid elements of the true story, its playwrights spin a yarn that doesn't lean so hard into the real attorneys that an unfamiliar audience might be left in the cold. Committed and kooky, Morris and Weisberg create characters whole cloth that are as hilarious as they are compelling. Combined with a snappy direction, this play's humor hits so fast and hard, it's not just thrilling. It might be exactly the kind of the shock to the system its crooked counselors would drool to litigate over.

Austin Fimmano, New York Theatre Guide: Cellino v. Barnes is a tight two-hander that sails by thanks to the chemistry of its two leads. Eric William Morris is a buffoonishly braggadocious Ross Cellino with a sprinkle of daddy issues, and Noah Weisberg (in a comically ill-fitting bald cap) is a slightly skeevy, yet endearingly dedicated Steve Barnes. We follow the two of them at breakneck speed from the moment young nepo baby Cellino catches first year associate Barnes rooting through company files, trying to get a leg up for his hiring interview.

Loren Noveck, Exeunt: For one thing, they get a number of laughs out of the various ways to prop a foot on a desk drawer handle for maximum manspreading posture. Yes, even at 75 minutes, this gets a little baggy about two-thirds of the way through. Yes, the creators can't resist throwing in a splashy closing scene that feels more like an excuse for a few video effects. But for pure silly fun, Cellino v. Barnes hits the mark.



