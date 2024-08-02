Photos: The Cast of MCNEAL Assembles for the First Day of Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Thursday, August 1 the cast and creative team for McNEAL gathered for the first day of rehearsals. McNEAL is a new play by Ayad Aktar, directed by Bartlett Sher.

The starry ensemble led by Academy Award-winner Robert Downey Jr. in his Broadway debut also includes Brittany Bellizeare, Rafi Gavron, Melora Hardin, Andrea Martin, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Saisha Talwar.

The Lincoln Center Theater production play begins previews on Thursday, September 5 and opens on Monday, September 30 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, marking the first play of LCT’s historic 40th Anniversary season.

McNEAL will have sets by Michael Yeargan & Jake Barton, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington & Beth Lake, and projections by Jake Barton. Jennifer Rae Moore will be the stage manager. McNEAL is produced by Lincoln Center Theater in association with Team Downey.