Video: Cole Escola Would Want Somebody Else to Star in OH, MARY! Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cole Escola fans may be disappointed to hear that the actor and writer wouldn't jump at the opportunity to reprise the character of Mary Todd Lincoln in a hypothetical film based on the stage show.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Oh, Mary! star told Andy Cohen that they "would love someone else to do the movie."

When asked why they wouldn't want to play Mary, Escola facetiously said it's "because I'm a generous kind of person."

Watch the clip below!

Another clip from the late-night talk show features a game where Escola reveals what the character of Mary might do in a given situation. Examples include how she would have a Brat summer and what would happen should she visit the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Oh, Mary! stars Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola). The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow, Peter Smith, and Martin Landry completing the cast."

The Broadway production began previews at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on June 26, 2024, ahead of a July 11, 2024 Opening Night. The engagement will run through November 10, 2024. It was initially scheduled to run through September 15, 2024.

Oh, Mary! has also broken the all-time box office record at the Lyceum Theatre, grossing $1,054,998 for the week ending July 21, 2024. This marks the first time a show has ever grossed more than $1,000,000 in the 121-year history of the Lyceum, which is Broadway's oldest continually operating theater.

The full creative team for the Broadway production includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Musical Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Original Gowns for Cole Escola by Astor Yang. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.