Aaron Lazar & Josh Groban Share 'Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot' From 'Impossible Dream' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning Broadway star Aaron Lazar and multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and Tony nominee Josh Groban join forces on a powerful rendition of Sting's "Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot," the debut single from Lazar's highly anticipated album Impossible Dream.

The song, available now, serves as a stirring introduction to a collection that celebrates hope and resilience in the face of adversity. Click HERE to purchase "Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot" or listen to the song below!

Lazar said, "I’ve been a fan of Josh’s for decades. He’s a master. As is Sting, whose lyrics here resonate so deeply with my journey. I can’t wait for audiences to hear this gorgeous song.”

Groban added, “Aaron’s strength and determination are truly inspiring. It was an honor to collaborate with him on this special song in support of ALS awareness.”

"Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot" kicks off a remarkable collection of eight duets on Impossible Dream, each showcasing Aaron Lazar's powerful vocals alongside a dream team of his friends and artistic idols. The full album will be released on August 23.

The album boasts collaborations with some of the brightest stars of stage and screen. Fans can expect to hear Lazar's soaring voice paired with Tony and multiple Emmy winning film star Neil Patrick Harris on "Fight the Dragons" from Big Fish. Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. joins Lazar for a powerful rendition of "Get Happy/Happy Days," while the late, legendary Rebecca Luker lends her unforgettable voice to a heartwarming duet of Cole Porter's "I Am Loved."

This star-studded journey continues with Tony and Grammy nominee Norm Lewis on "When You Believe" from The Prince of Egypt, and two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin for a beautiful performance of "I'd Give It All For You" from Songs for a New World. Tony winner and Emmy and Grammy nominee Kelli O’Hara shines on Leonard Bernstein’s heartwarming “Make Our Garden Grow,” and multi-platinum recording artist and voice from The Greatest Showman, Loren Allred, rounds out the duets with a poignant take on Rodgers and Hammerstein's iconic "You'll Never Walk Alone."

The album culminates in a truly unforgettable moment: a star-studded group performance of "The Impossible Dream" from The Man of La Mancha, featuring the aforementioned celebrities along with 17-time Grammy Award winning icon Sting; Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda; Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth; two-time Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell; Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Mike Love; Emmy winner, and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway; two-time Tony winner Joanna Gleason; two-time Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James; Tony winner Adrienne Warren; Tony nominee Shoshana Bean; Broadway’s Christy Altomare; Tony nominee Christiane Noll; Grammy nominee Adam Jacobs (Aladdin); and many, many more.

A portion of the proceeds from "Impossible Dream" will benefit the ALS Network, an organization dedicated to helping people with ALS live longer and better lives.

Impossible Dream can be pre-ordered now at: https://sym.ffm.to/impossibledream

ABOUT Aaron Lazar:

An award-winning actor, singer, and motivational speaker, Aaron has built a storied career with over two decades of experience on stage and screen. From the venerable theaters of Broadway to working with some of Hollywood's most respected directors including Martin Scorsese and the Russo Brothers, Aaron’s ability to captivate audiences is proven and compelling.

His speaking platform The Impossible Dream helps raise awareness to end ALS. With a successful launch in the fall of 2023, Aaron now brings his impactful story to audiences around the country including: a conference of the country’s top neurosurgeons, global pharmaceutical companies, the world's biggest biotech conference, and the students and faculty of Duke University, Aaron’s alma mater. Aaron was also recently honored as the keynote speaker and special guest artist at the ALS Network’s annual gala in Los Angeles. The versatility and vulnerability of Aaron and his Impossible Dream motivates and inspires audiences across all industries and sectors to believe in the power of the indomitable human spirit, reminding us that we all have the power to make the impossible possible.

In the world of performers, Aaron Lazar is an epic talent with a profound story to share and a once-in-a-generation voice to share it.

Please visit aaronlazar.com and @aaronscottlazar on Instagram.

ABOUT Josh Groban:

Tony®, EMMY®, and five-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban possesses one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music. Moreover, he continues to captivate fans everywhere as both a powerhouse vocalist and dynamic renaissance man. He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, headlined legendary venues on multiple continents, and entertained audiences with acclaimed film and television appearances. His catalog spans a series of chart-topping blockbuster albums, including Josh Groban (5x-platinum), Closer (6x-platinum), Noël (6x-platinum), Awake (2x-platinum), Illuminations, All That Echoes (gold), Stages (gold), his first UK #1 album, Bridges, and his most recent release, Harmony. Along the way, he has packed arenas throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Asia.

Extending his repertoire, Groban made his Broadway debut in 2016 with a starring role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. He garnered a Tony® Award nomination for Best Lead Actor In A Musical. He has expanded his presence with appearances on Glee, The Simpsons, The Office, CSI: NY, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and The Crazy Ones as well as in the feature films Coffee Town, Muppets Most Wanted, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. In addition, he starred in the NETFLIX series The Good Cop in 2018. Groban maintains his position as the consummate American showman in 2022 and beyond. In 2022, he returned to the hallowed stage of Radio City Music Hall for his Great Big Radio City Show residency and launched a nation-wide live tour. Groban also starred in ABC’s special Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration as none other than the Beast in December 2022.

In the spring of 2023, Josh took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim. Deadline: ‘Groban makes himself over into a full-blown, and fully developed, Broadway star…His Sweeney is by turns sympathetic and monstrous.’ The New York Times: “The “gorgeously sung” part is no surprise with Groban, whose quasi-operatic pop baritone perfectly encompasses the range of the role, and whose technique makes sure every word is bell clear. That some of the songs are thus even prettier than usual is all to the better.”

He remains an active arts education philanthropist and advocate, and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski