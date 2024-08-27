Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 27, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

The Roommate begins previews on Broadway

Photos & Video: SUFFS Honors 104th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment

by Chloe Rabinowitz

On the evening of Saturday, August 24 Broadway’s two-time Tony Award winning musical Suffs celebrated the 104th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment with a special post-show “roll call,” hosted by Suffs’ own Anastaćia McCleskey.

Words From The Wings: SarahGrace Mariani of THE OUTSIDERS

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! Today we're chatting with SarahGrace Mariani who is currently appearing in The Outsiders. SarahGrace told us all about her backstage routines, must-haves, and more!

Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies FUNNY GIRL While Taking on JD Vance

by Michael Major

Randy Rainbow has returned with a new Funny Girl-inspired video, this time taking on J.D. Vance. The new video is set to the tune of “Sadie, Sadie” from Funny Girl, while joking about Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance.. (more...)

Photos: Latrice Royale, Etai Benson, and More Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Ogunquit Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

Performances are now underway for Little Shop of Horrors at Ogunquit Playhouse starring Etai Benson, Talia Suskauer, Adam Heller, and Edward Watts, and Latrice Royale. Check out all new production photos here!. (more...)

Heather Headley and Ben Platt Will Join Jason Robert Brown in Concert at Carnegie Hall

by Stephi Wild

Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists Heather Headley and Ben Platt will join three-time Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown for his Carnegie Hall solo concert debut on October 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM.. (more...)

Video: Quentin Tarantino Reveals He is Writing a Comedy for the Stage

by Josh Sharpe

In a recent appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random Podcast, the film guru revealed that he is currently exploring the possibility of writing an original comedy play.

A HADESTOWN West End Cast Recording is in the Works

by Stephi Wild

The West End production of Hadestown seems to be getting a cast recording soon! A recent post was shared to the production's official Instagram account, teasing the album. The video features comments from fans of the show asking about a cast recording, which ends with the text 'Wait for it. It's coming.' . (more...)

Finale, Software That Typeset The Music of Broadway For Decades, Shuts Down

by Joshua Wright

MakeMusic (formerly known as Coda Music Technologies) announced that effective immediately the music notation program known as Finale would shut down operations. The company will begin selling Dorico, a product made by Steinberg, a subsidiary of Yamaha - who also make a popular music making software called Cubase.. (more...)

Shaina Taub Will Host Broadway for Harris Community Launch

by Nicole Rosky

Shaina Taub, creator and star of Broadway’s Tony-winning Suffs, will host the Broadway for Harris Community Launch Call tonight, Monday, August 26 from 6:00-7:00pm ET. The call will take place over Zoom and is open to the public. . (more...)

Video: Watch THE VOICE Contestant Sing 'This Is the Moment' From JEKYLL & HYDE

by Michael Major

On the latest episode of The Voice Australia, contestant Matthew Hearne performed 'This Is the Moment' from Jekyll & Hyde. The first judge to turn their chair was Adam Lambert, who will soon be returning to Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Watch the video now!. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

Sabrina Carpenter may now be a global superstar but she hasn't forgotten her Broadway aspirations. Carpenter revealed during a recent appearance on the YouTube series 'Chicken Shop Date' that she would be interested in taking the Broadway stage once again.. ( more...

