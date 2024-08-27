Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 27, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 27, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 27, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, August 29
|
Photos & Video: SUFFS Honors 104th Anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment
|
Words From The Wings: SarahGrace Mariani of THE OUTSIDERS
|
Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies FUNNY GIRL While Taking on JD Vance
Photos: Latrice Royale, Etai Benson, and More Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Little Shop of Horrors at Ogunquit Playhouse starring Etai Benson, Talia Suskauer, Adam Heller, and Edward Watts, and Latrice Royale. Check out all new production photos here!. (more...)
Heather Headley and Ben Platt Will Join Jason Robert Brown in Concert at Carnegie Hall
by Stephi Wild
Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists Heather Headley and Ben Platt will join three-time Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown for his Carnegie Hall solo concert debut on October 25, 2024, at 8:00 PM.. (more...)
Video: Quentin Tarantino Reveals He is Writing a Comedy for the Stage
by Josh Sharpe
In a recent appearance on Bill Maher's Club Random Podcast, the film guru revealed that he is currently exploring the possibility of writing an original comedy play.
A HADESTOWN West End Cast Recording is in the Works
by Stephi Wild
The West End production of Hadestown seems to be getting a cast recording soon! A recent post was shared to the production's official Instagram account, teasing the album. The video features comments from fans of the show asking about a cast recording, which ends with the text 'Wait for it. It's coming.' . (more...)
Finale, Software That Typeset The Music of Broadway For Decades, Shuts Down
by Joshua Wright
MakeMusic (formerly known as Coda Music Technologies) announced that effective immediately the music notation program known as Finale would shut down operations. The company will begin selling Dorico, a product made by Steinberg, a subsidiary of Yamaha - who also make a popular music making software called Cubase.. (more...)
Shaina Taub Will Host Broadway for Harris Community Launch
by Nicole Rosky
Shaina Taub, creator and star of Broadway’s Tony-winning Suffs, will host the Broadway for Harris Community Launch Call tonight, Monday, August 26 from 6:00-7:00pm ET. The call will take place over Zoom and is open to the public. . (more...)
Video: Watch THE VOICE Contestant Sing 'This Is the Moment' From JEKYLL & HYDE
by Michael Major
On the latest episode of The Voice Australia, contestant Matthew Hearne performed 'This Is the Moment' from Jekyll & Hyde. The first judge to turn their chair was Adam Lambert, who will soon be returning to Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Watch the video now!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"A new world calls across the ocean
Videos