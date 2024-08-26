Video: Sabrina Carpenter Reveals She Would Return to Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sabrina Carpenter may be a global superstar but she hasn't forgotten her Broadway aspirations. Carpenter was announced to take on the role of Cady Heron in Mean Girls on Broadway in 2020. She was set to join the show for 14 weeks, but her run was cut short after just two performances due to the COVID-19 Broadway shutdown.

Carpenter revealed during a recent appearance on the YouTube series "Chicken Shop Date" that she would be interested in taking the Broadway stage once again.

"Would you do Broadway again if the right opportunity came?" asked host Amelia Dimoldenberg, to which Carpenter responded with a smile and a shrug, "I would."

About Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter first gained recognition starring on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World (2014–2017), and signed with Hollywood Records in 2013 to released her debut single "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying" (2014). With the label, she released four studio albums: Eyes Wide Open (2015), Evolution (2016), Singular: Act I (2018), and Singular: Act II (2019), whose singles "Alien", "Almost Love", and "Sue Me" topped the United States Dance Club Songs chart.

Carpenter shifted to Island Records in 2021 and released the standalone single "Skin", which became her first-ever entry on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The following year, she released her fifth album Emails I Can't Send, which was supported by the US pop airplay top-10 singles "Nonsense" and "Feather". In 2024, she opened for Taylor Swift at the Eras Tour and released her sixth album, Short n' Sweet, which was preceded by the Billboard Global 200-topping singles "Espresso" and "Please Please Please".

Carpenter has appeared in films such as the comedy Adventures in Babysitting(2016), the coming-of-age drama The Hate U Give (2018), the road drama The Short History of the Long Road (2019), the musical drama Clouds (2020), and the thriller Emergency (2022). She has also starred in the Netflix productions Tall Girl(2019), Tall Girl 2 (2022), and Work It (2020), the last of which she executive-produced.