Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 26, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 26, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you might have missed yesterday:
The theater world is mourning the loss of music icon Dolly Parton, who passed away peacefully at age 80. Broadway is paying tribute to the global humanitarian and beloved performer.
On the Broadway front, we have exciting casting news! THE FANTASTICKS will be led by Maxim Chlumecky, Nathan Levy, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Ruthie Ann Miles, while Jennifer Simard joins SCHMIGADOON! Check out the first look at the new stars of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW in full costume!
In other news, the DREAMGIRLS Broadway revival has been postponed, and we've got a first look at rehearsals for HADESTOWN with its new principal cast.
For more stories, including this week's Broadway grosses and OH, MARY! hitting the road, head to BroadwayWorld.com!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Music Icon Dolly Parton Has Passed Away at Age 80
Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright, and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. She was 80 years old.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/23/26 - PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Now in Previews
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 08/23/2026.
Maxim Chlumecky, Nathan Levy, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer & Ruthie Ann Miles Will Lead THE FANTASTICKS on Broadway
Second Stage Theater just announced complete casting for the upcoming Broadway premiere of THE FANTASTICKS, directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. The company of THE FANTASTICKS will feature Maxim Chlumecky (Appropriate, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as The Boy (Matt), Kevin del Aguila (Some Like It Hot, Frozen) as The Man Who Dies (Mortimer), David Patrick Kelly (Once, The Warriors) as The Old Actor (Henry), Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Spamalot, Beetlejuice) as Matt’s Mother (Mildred Hucklebee), Nathan Levy (& Juliet, Aladdin) as The Boy (Lewis), Ruthie Ann Miles (Sweeney Todd, The King and I) as Lewis’ Mother (Bessie Mae Bellomy), Zane Phillips (“The Comeback,” “Mid Century Modern,” Fire Island) as The Narrator (El Gallo), and Ahmad Simmons (Illinoise, Hadestown) as The Mute. Mr. Phillips will be making his Broadway debut.
|Exclusive
by Jennifer Broski
To Have and To Hold, a new play by Fulbright Award-winner Laura Lapidus, just celebrated opening night at Chashama’s 154 Theater in the West Village. Lapidus stars as Kate alongside Broadway's Tedra Millan as her younger sister, Bianca, and Yuriy Sardarov as Peter. Directed by Drama League Fellow Zoë Adams, To Have and To Hold will play just 16 performances through September 12.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: First Look at the New Stars of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
by Michael Major
The Rocky Horror Show has released a first look at the new stars in costume, including Lorna Courtney as “Janet,” Kevin McHale making his Broadway debut, as “Brad,” Jimin Moon as “Rocky”, and George Salazar as “Eddie/Dr. Scott.” Watch the video!. (more...)
|Video: Watch the ‘Demented’ Cast of OH, MARY! Get Ready to Hit the Road
by Sam Anctil
Oh, Mary! is hitting the road—and its new company is ready to unleash Mary Todd Lincoln on the rest of America. Check out the full interview with the cast and creative team of the Oh, Mary! national tour in the video!. (more...)
|Video: STAND OR FALL Comes to Theatre Royal Brighton
by Rachel Stone
Theatre Royal Brighton has posted a video promoting STAND OR FALL, offering ticket buyers a preview of the production ahead of its run at the venue.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Jennifer Simard Will Join the Cast of SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Three-time Tony Award and Grammy Award nominee Jennifer Simard will step into the role of Mildred Layton in Schmigadoon! on Broadway beginning in September. Learn more here!. (more...)
|Taylor Iman Jones, Justin Collette & Donna Lynne Champlin to Lead THE KING'S CRITIQUE Off-Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
The original musical comedy will begin performances at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center, starring Taylor Iman Jones, Justin Collette and Donna Lynne Champlin.. (more...)
|Timothy Bloom and Chase Parker Named 2026 Prince Fellowship Recipients
by A.A. Cristi
Timothy Bloom will receive The Prince Fellowship and Chase Parker will receive The Prince/TTLP Fellowship, programs supporting early-career producers in association with Columbia University School of the Arts.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The revival of Dreamgirls will no longer be opening on Broadway in Fall 2026 as previously revealed. Producers revealed their plans for the production, that was set to open with direction and choreography by Camille A. Brown.. (more...)
Timothy Bloom and Chase Parker Named 2026 Prince Fellowship Recipients
by A.A. Cristi
Timothy Bloom will receive The Prince Fellowship and Chase Parker will receive The Prince/TTLP Fellowship, programs supporting early-career producers in association with Columbia University School of the Arts.. (more...)
Marissa Jaret Winokur to Direct THE RADIUM GIRLS 29-Hour Reading With Dee Roscioli and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Marissa Jaret Winokur will direct a reading of The Radium Girls: A New Musical in New York City, featuring Broadway performers including Dee Roscioli and more, ahead of a planned world premiere.. (more...)
Applications Open for the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s 2027 National Playwrights Conference
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center is now accepting applications for the 2027 National Playwrights Conference. Selected playwrights will receive a week-long workshop of their play on the O’Neill’s seaside campus in Waterford, CT.. (more...)
Martian Entertainment Names Ju Hong and Kaylin Kellin to Leadership Roles
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Martian Entertainment named Ju Hong as Vice President of International Development and Kaylin Kellin as Head of Creative Strategy and Synergy, expanding the Tony-winning producing and general management firm's leadership team.. (more...)
THE SWEET LIFE: THE RUTH HUNT STORY to Hold NYC Industry Workshop
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Gateway Regional Arts Center will present a one-performance-only New York industry workshop of The Sweet Life: The Ruth Hunt Story at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The revival of Dreamgirls will no longer be opening on Broadway in Fall 2026 as previously revealed. Producers revealed their plans for the production, that was set to open with direction and choreography by Camille A. Brown.. (more...)
Take Our Fall 2026 Survey For A Chance To Win A $100 Amazon Gift Card
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld's research surveys are used by industry members to make decisions about productions, marketing, and more. We'd love to know more about your preferences.. (more...)
Sara Bareilles to Launch Free Installation and Performance Series at Lincoln Center Theater
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Sara Bareilles, in partnership with Lincoln Center Theater and The Strangers Project, is launching “Good Grief: Stories and Song,” a three-day installation and performance series, free and open to the public.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Broadway Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton: Megan Hilty & More React
by Michael Major
Broadway is mourning the loss of music icon Dolly Parton. Stephanie J. Block, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara and more have paid tribute to the global icon and humanitarian through new social media posts.. (more...)
Lisa Howard and Dylan Bradford Join THE SOUND OF MUSIC National Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New faces will join the Abbey in the North American tour of The Sound of Music this fall. The show welcomes Lisa Howard as the Mother Abbess and Dylan Bradford as Rolf Gruber.. (more...)
Kennedy Center Warns of 'Death Spiral' without Trump's Name
by Joshua Wright
Kennedy Center attorneys say Donald Trump's name is essential to the institution's survival, as new financial documents show ticket sales and fundraising fell after the previous rebrand.. (more...)
Video: Get a First Look at THE GILDED AGE Season 4
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Emmy nominated HBO Original drama series, from creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), THE GILDED AGE will debut its eight-episode fourth season. Get a first look at the trailer now!. (more...)
Ari Notartomaso Will Lead Ivo Van Hove’s REBEL REBEL in Germany, Featuring Music of David Bowie
by Stephi Wild
Ari Notartomaso will star in REBEL REBEL, Ivo Van Hove's world premiere musical set to David Bowie's music, at the Jahrhunderthalle Bochum in Germany.. (more...)
BroadwayWorld My Shows Announces New App Experience
by Team BWW
At the heart of My Shows is your personal theater history. Log any production you've attended - Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, the West End, or your local regional theatre - and it's saved to your profile.. (more...)
MONSTERS World Premiere Concert to Play The Other Palace in October
by Stephi Wild
Anthonia Edwards, winner of The Voice UK 2022, will lead the cast of MONSTERS: A Killer New Comedy Musical in a one-night concert at The Other Palace on October 23, 2026.. (more...)
Photos: Jasmin Savoy Brown, Norbert Leo Butz and More in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look inside rehearsals for Hadestown, featuring the all-new principal cast beginning performances, including television and film star Jasmin Savoy Brown as ‘Eurydice,’ and more. . (more...)
30–60 MINUTE FESTIVAL to Launch in LA This Fall, Call for Artists Open
by Stephi Wild
Combined Artform will present the 30–60 Minute Festival at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Los Angeles, offering independent artists dedicated slots for new, developing and touring works.. (more...)
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