The world premiere of the completely original new musical comedy The King's Critique, opening in New York City this fall for a limited engagement.

With music & lyrics by Nat Zegree (From Mozart to Pop Chart) and book & lyrics by Eric Holmes (“The Good Fight” Wild About You), The King's Critique is directed by Catie Davis (Beetlejuice, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and features Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Six, Elephant Shoes), Justin Collette (Beetlejuice, School of Rock – The Musical), Donna Lynne Champlin (Sweeney Todd, Billy Elliot the Musical, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Matthew Patrick Quinn (Hadestown), Gabi Carrubba (Just In Time, Dear Evan Hansen), Gilbert L. Bailey II (The Book of Mormon), Bridget Beirne (That Time of the Year), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), Christian Fary (The Office! A Musical Parody), Timothy Matthew Flores (Here Lies Love), Amy Jo Jackson (Titus Andronicus), Geena Quintos (Here Lies Love), and Justin Sudderth (Mamma Mia!). The company understudies are Kyrie Courter (Sweeney Todd) and Ryan Everett Wood (Beauty And The Beast).

Performances begin Tuesday, November 3 ahead of a Thursday, November 12 opening night at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 W. 42nd Street).

The creative team includes Nancy Renee Braun (choreographer), Paul Tate DePoo III (scenic design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Cory Pattak (lighting design), Jessica Paz (sound design), Lorenzo Pisoni (movement direction), Nat Zegree & Ian Chan (orchestrations), Nat Zegree (music direction), Adam Winer (associate director), Luke Anderson (production stage manager), LDK Productions/Michael Shannon (general management), and Aurora Productions (production management). Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA and Kevin Metzger-Timson, CSA.

Zegree and Holmes are longtime collaborators since meeting at Indiana University, where they began writing The King's Critique as students. Their most recent musical, Fly More Than You Fall, played London's Southwark Playhouse in 2024.

A 2025 concept album of five songs from The King's Critique is available on streaming platforms via Joy Machine Records.

The King's Critique is a delightful, demented, wholly original musical from Nat Zegree and Eric Holmes that's more infectious than the plague and more fun than a magnificent ship full of gay men and Patti LuPone.

King Benjamin decrees that women are strictly forbidden from performing onstage. Josephine is determined to change that, and she hatches an elaborate plan with f*ckboy tenor Sebastian... but if you've ever seen theater people try to execute any sort of plan, you can guess what happens next. And there's a f*ckboy tenor involved — so whatever chaos you're imagining, double it.

The King's Critique is produced by Art Lab Productions (producer Meg Fofonoff) and Jordan Fisher Theatrics(producer Jordan Fisher), with Anthony Salamon, Ashton Clay, Courtney Peraza, and executive producer Lisa Dozier Shacket.

Meg Fofonoff said, “This show is a fresh and exciting new musical. Laughter, love and light surround you as you listen to these tunes that you can't get out of your head! You can immerse yourself in romance, go on a journey through a realm that enlightens you and feel like a fabulous heroine has shown you the way. It is a story of yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

Jordan Fisher said, “I'm absolutely thrilled to help bring this incredible NEW musical to life. Getting to pay homage to all the theatre greats who shaped the space we work in is an utter joy. This show leaves you no choice but to have fun, laugh (a lot) and hum the tunes for weeks after. We can't wait for you all to join this party!"

Nat Zegree said, “Creating this show with this ridiculously fun team has been joy incarnate. Creating original music and stories that simply bring laughter and happiness is all I could ever ask for, and that's what we hope to accomplish. It's exactly what I love most about musical theater comedy – just a couple hours of pure joy, silliness, and hopefully some new music that you'll be singing and take with you on your way home!”

Eric Holmes added, “We just wanted to make each other laugh. That silly laughter then expanded to our fearless producers, our brilliant creative team, and eventually entire rooms full of people. We still don't know exactly how that happened – I have a feeling Nat's ridiculously infectious melodies had something to do with it, but don't tell him that. What do you mean we're on the record? Seriously? Fine. It's been the most joyful, fulfilling, and genuinely euphoric creative process we've ever experienced, and we can't wait to share it with audiences.”

Tickets are on sale now at KingsCritiqueMusical.com.

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