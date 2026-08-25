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Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD

To Have and To Hold runs through September 12 at Chashama’s 154 Theater.

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To Have and To Hold, a new play by Fulbright Award-winner Laura Lapidus, just celebrated opening night at Chashama’s 154 Theater in the West Village. Lapidus stars as Kate alongside Broadway's Tedra Millan as her younger sister, Bianca, and Yuriy Sardarov as Peter. Directed by Drama League Fellow Zoë Adams, To Have and To Hold will play just 16 performances through September 12.

The play centers on Kate, who is certain she is never getting married and views marriage as an instrument of the patriarchy. Her sister and best friend Bianca has always been at the center of her life, but when Bianca becomes engaged, Kate finds some of her long-held convictions beginning to unravel. As the sisters' relationship is tested and an unexpected romance enters Kate's life, she must confront whether she is willing to relinquish some of the beliefs that have defined her. Using Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew as a lens, To Have and To Hold explores sisterhood, identity, grief and the stories people inherit and construct about themselves.

The production features scenic design by Se Oh, costume design by Mieka van der Ploeg, lighting design by Yang Yu and sound design by Liam Bellman-Sharpe. Sean McGrath serves as production manager, with Cello Barnes as production stage manager and Riley Cerabona as assistant director.

Lily Jack Productions produces the engagement, with Josh Altman serving as lead producer and Adam Rodner as executive producer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Yuriy Sardarov, Laura Lapidus, Tedra Millan

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Yuriy Sardarov, Laura Lapidus, Tedra Millan

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Yuriy Sardarov, Laura Lapidus, Tedra Millan

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Yuriy Sardarov, Laura Lapidus, Tedra Millan

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Yuriy Sardarov, Laura Lapidus, Tedra Millan

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Zoe Adams

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Zoe Adams

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Se Hyun Oh, Yang Yu, Mieka van der Ploeg, Liam Bellman-Sherpe, Zoe Adams

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Laura Lapidus

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Laura Lapidus

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Zoe Adams, Laura Lapidus

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Tedra Millan

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Tedra Millan

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Laura Lapidus, Tedra Millan

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Yuriy Sardarov, Laura Lapidus, Tedra Millan

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Yuriy Sardarov, Laura Lapidus, Tedra Millan

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Yuriy Sardarov, Laura Lapidus, Tedra Millan, Zoe Adams

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Josh Altman, Yuriy Sardarov, Laura Lapidus, Tedra Millan, Zoe Adams

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Yuriy Sardarov

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Yuriy Sardarov

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


Josh Altman, Laura Lapidus

Exclusive: Inside Opening Night of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Image


The company of TO HAVE AND TO HOLD

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