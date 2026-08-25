Video: Get a First Look at THE GILDED AGE Season 4

The Emmy nominated HBO Original drama series, from creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), THE GILDED AGE will debut its eight-episode fourth season Sunday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.

The season 4 cast will feature Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Taylor Trensch, James Scully, Dennis Haysbert, Maggie Kuntz, Neal Huff, Bonnie Milligan, Jim Gaffigan, Dallas Roberts, Andrew Burnap, Elizabeth Marvel, Adrienne Warren, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad.

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Related Stories 1 Video: THE GILDED AGE Confirms Season 4 Return in 2026 with New Promo

Fans eager to return to the glamorous world of The Gilded Age won't have to wait too much longer. In a new HBO Max spot, the streamer previewed several titles from their upcoming slate, confirming that Season 4 of the hit series will return sometime this year. Check it out now.