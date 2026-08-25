BroadwayWorld My Shows Announces New App Experience

For years, theater fans have used BroadwayWorld to keep up with the news. Now the BroadwayWorld My Shows App turns that same passion into something personal: a living record of every show you've seen, a smarter way to decide what to see next, and a profile worth sharing. We've rebuilt it from the ground up, and here's how to make the most of it.

At the heart of My Shows is your personal theater history. Log any production you've attended - Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, the West End, or your local regional theatre - and it's saved to your profile. Each entry captures the show, the venue, and the date, so the productions you saw years ago are as easy to revisit as the one you saw last night.

Over time, My Shows becomes a diary of your theatergoing life, organized automatically by market so you can see your Broadway history and your regional adventures side by side.

Every show you log can be rated and reviewed in your own words. Your ratings build a picture of your taste that powers the rest of the app, and your reviews live on your profile for friends and fellow fans to read. You can even note the cast you saw - useful when you've caught a production with a particular star or an unforgettable understudy.

Record which productions you already have tickets to, and the app keeps track of what's coming up. After the curtain falls, you'll get a reminder to rate and review the show while it's still fresh in your mind. It's the simplest way to keep your history complete without having to remember to open the app.

My Shows doesn't just record where you've seen - it helps you decide what to see next. A personalized For You feed draws on the shows you've wishlisted and loved to surface productions you're likely to enjoy.

Coming Near You highlights shows playing close to home, so you can find something to see this weekend without digging through listings. And on any show's page, you'll find recommendations for similar productions worth adding to your list.

The more you use My Shows, the more you unlock. Logging, rating, and reviewing shows earns you points and badges that recognize your theatergoing milestones - a little friendly motivation to keep exploring, and a way to show off just how devoted a fan you are.

Every venue you've visited appears on your own theater map, turning your history into a visual record of the houses you've been inside - from the Broadway blocks of Midtown to stages across the country and around the world. It's a satisfying way to see just how far your love of theater has taken you.

Round out your profile with your Top 4 all-time favorite shows pinned front and center, adjust your privacy and preferences in settings, and share your profile so friends can follow along, compare notes, and see your reviews.

New to My Shows? A quick guided setup gets you started in a couple of taps.

The new My Shows is available now in the latest version of the BroadwayWorld app.

Update from the App Store, open the My Shows tab, and sign in to begin building your theater history.

BroadwayWorld On Demand - On Your TV

If you'd rather take in Broadway from the couch, don't miss BroadwayWorld On Demand, our free streaming TV app. It's your front-row seat to exclusive interviews with Broadway's biggest stars and rising talent, performances and song clips, opening-night red carpets, Tony Awards coverage, behind-the-scenes features, and original BroadwayWorld series - all organized into easy-to-browse rows with full-library search and closed captions. There's no subscription: just open the app and start watching.

Available now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV / Android TV, and Roku.

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