Broadway Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton: Stephanie J. Block & More React

Broadway is mourning the loss of music icon Dolly Parton. Stephanie J. Block, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara and more have paid tribute to the global icon and humanitarian through new social media posts.

Parton penned the score for 9 to 5, which opened on Broadway in 2009. Her life story was made into a musical in 2025, with the book and music penned by Dolly. Dolly: A True Original Musical will premiere on Broadway in December 2026.

Stephanie J. Block, who worked with Parton closely on 9 to 5 the musical, posted photos from their time together.

"We will ALWAYS love you," she captioned the post.

Kristin Chenoweth shared a carousel of photos of several times she had met Parton, stating that she is "heartbroken."

"I met Dolly on several occasions and she always made me feel like one of her own. She even agreed to sing with me on one of my records. My ultimate inspiration. The world has lost one of the best but I know we will never forget her because she is impossible to forget. I love you Dolly and I will ALWAYS love you."

Kelli O'Hara shared photos from a time she had worked with Parton.

"RIP you beautiful, singular, epic and inspirational queen," the Tony winner added.

Kerry Butler also shared photos from a reading of Parton's musical, memorializing Parton's work as an artist and activist.

"Rest in peace Dolly Parton. A hero to many. Aside from her incredible music, she did so much to help those in need. She set up Dollywood to bring jobs back to that town. She had a library of books for underprivileged kids to read. She was an LGBTQ+ ally before most people were, when being an ally could actually cost her something. She was the type of Christian I aspire to be."

Andrew Lloyd Webber shared a post bidding farewell to Parton.

"Farewell dear Dolly. I’ll never forget the incredibly special time we spent in your trailer talking about songwriting. You were one of the greatest talents I’ve had the privilege of meeting. A great melodist and undisputed Queen of storytelling songs."

Mamie Paris, who appeared in the national tour of 9 to 5, shared photos to commemorate her time working with the music legend.

"The angels in heaven get to take a little break today because I know Dolly showed up singing. How blessed were we to have so much time with this early angel. I sing every day in honor of my mom, now I get to sing in honor of Mama Dolly, too. I'm sending all my love to her friends and family, and to everyone touched by her music and her beautiful soul."

The Dolly Parton musical's Instagram account also shared a post about her passing.

Bette Midler took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the "terrible, terrible" loss.

"Our beloved Dolly Parton has died. I am devastated, and I’m sure the nation will mourn her as I do, and for many years to come. She had a voice of pure gold and a heart to match."

Rosie O'Donnell, a fan of Parton's, took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

"This earth angel has gone back to heaven where she came from - heartbroken."

See more posts from the stars of Broadway and beyond paying tribute below.

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