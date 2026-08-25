Get a first look inside rehearsals for Hadestown, featuring the all-new principal cast beginning performances on Tuesday, September 1, including television and film star Jasmin Savoy Brown as ‘Eurydice,’ two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz as ‘Hermes,’ Broadway veteran Ben Davis, Tony Award nominee Amber Iman as ‘Persephone,’ and pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko as ‘Orpheus.’

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Hadestown is in its 8th year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and in its 3rd year in the West End. The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

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