Lisa Howard and Dylan Bradford Join THE SOUND OF MUSIC National Tour
Also joining the production in Dallas are Laura Stracko as Frau Schmidt, plus more.
New faces will join the Abbey in the North American tour of The Sound of Music this fall. The show welcomes Lisa Howard (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, The 25th Annual Punam County Spelling Bee, It Shoulda Been You) as the Mother Abbess beginning September 18 and Dylan Bradford (2025 original tour cast member, 2023 Jimmy Awards) as Rolf Gruber beginning September 8.
Also joining the production in Dallas are Laura Stracko (Diana the Musical, Suffs Tour) as Frau Schmidt, new ensemble members Jake DiMaggio Lopez and Connor Lyon, and new von Trapp children Cooper Johnsen as Friedrich, Lilly Belle Lanese as Louisa, Charlie Palmer as Kurt, Stormie Piper Treviño as Brigitta, Rory L. Prichard as Marta, and Emma Rose Marinoff as Gretl. Mila DeBenedetto, Ava Giselle Field, and Daniel Smyres will understudy the von Trapp children.
They will join a cast currently led by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, and Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp.
The principal cast is rounded out by John Adkison as Franz, Corey Greenan as Admiral von Schreiber, and Daniel Robert Sullivan as Herr Zeller. Completing the cast are Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Hugh Entrekin, Charlotte Jenkins (Sister Margaretta), Mark Bradley Miller (Baron Elberfeld), Julia Mosby, Ruthie Sangster, and Lisa Rosetta Strum (Sister Berthe).
The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”
The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.
Tour Stops
DALLAS, TX
Music Hall at Fair Park
Sept. 8 - 20, 2026
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Civic Center Music Hall
Sept. 22 - 27, 2026
HOUSTON, TX
The Hobby Center
Sept. 29 - Oct. 4, 2026
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Majestic Theatre
Oct. 6 - 11, 2026
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Oct. 13 - 18, 2026
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Orpheum Theatre
Oct. 20 - 25, 2026
APPLETON, WI
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Nov. 3 - 8, 2026
CINCINNATI, OH
Aronoff Center
Nov. 10 - 15, 2026
BOSTON, MA
Boch Center
Nov. 17 - 22
MILWAUKEE, WI
Uihlein Hall - Marcus Center
Nov. 24 - 29, 2026
ROCHESTER, NY
West Herr Auditorium Theatre
Dec. 1 - 6, 2026
BUFFALO, NY
Shea's
Dec. 8 - 13, 2026
SYRACUSE, NY
Landmark Theatre
Dec. 15 - 20, 2026
CHICAGO, IL
CIBC Theatre
Dec. 22 - 27, 2026
OTTAWA, ON
National Arts Centre
Dec. 29, 2026 - Jan. 3, 2027
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hippodrome Theatre
Jan. 5 - 10, 2027
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Clowes Memorial Hall
Jan. 12 - 17, 2027
PITTSBURGH, PA
Benedum Center
Jan. 19 - 24, 2027
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
Jan. 26 - 31, 2027
BIRMINGHAM, AL
BJCC Concert Hall
Feb. 2 - 7, 2027
MIAMI, FL
Adrienne Arsht Center
Feb. 9 - 14, 2027
WEST Palm Beach, FL
Kravis Center, Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall
Feb. 16 - 21, 2027
NAPLES, FL
Artis-Naples
Feb. 23 - 28, 2027
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Saenger Theatre
Mar. 2 - 7, 2027
TAMPA, FL
Straz Center Morsani Hall
Mar. 9 - 14, 2027
ORLANDO, FL
Dr. Phillips Center
Mar. 16 - 21, 2027
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Theatre
Mar. 23 - 28, 2027
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Civic Center
Mar. 30 - Apr. 4, 2027
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center
Apr. 13 - 18, 2027
FORT WORTH, TX
Bass Performance Hall
Apr. 20 - 25, 2027
OMAHA, NE
Orpheum Theater
Apr. 27 - May 2, 2027
PALM DESERT, CA
McCallum Theatre
May 5 - 9, 2027
PORTLAND, OR
Keller Auditorium
May 11 - 16, 2027
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Golden Gate Theatre
May 21 - 23, 2027
SPOKANE, WA
First Interstate Center for the Arts
May 25 - 30, 2027
SEATTLE, WA
The Paramount Theatre
Jun. 1 - 6, 2027
BOISE, ID
Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Jun. 8 - 13, 2027
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The George S. and Delores Doré Eccles Theater
Jun. 15 - 20, 2027
TEMPE, AZ
ASU Gammage
Jun. 22 - 27, 2027
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