New faces will join the Abbey in the North American tour of The Sound of Music this fall. The show welcomes Lisa Howard (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, The 25th Annual Punam County Spelling Bee, It Shoulda Been You) as the Mother Abbess beginning September 18 and Dylan Bradford (2025 original tour cast member, 2023 Jimmy Awards) as Rolf Gruber beginning September 8.

Also joining the production in Dallas are Laura Stracko (Diana the Musical, Suffs Tour) as Frau Schmidt, new ensemble members Jake DiMaggio Lopez and Connor Lyon, and new von Trapp children Cooper Johnsen as Friedrich, Lilly Belle Lanese as Louisa, Charlie Palmer as Kurt, Stormie Piper Treviño as Brigitta, Rory L. Prichard as Marta, and Emma Rose Marinoff as Gretl. Mila DeBenedetto, Ava Giselle Field, and Daniel Smyres will understudy the von Trapp children.

They will join a cast currently led by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, and Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp.

The principal cast is rounded out by John Adkison as Franz, Corey Greenan as Admiral von Schreiber, and Daniel Robert Sullivan as Herr Zeller. Completing the cast are Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Hugh Entrekin, Charlotte Jenkins (Sister Margaretta), Mark Bradley Miller (Baron Elberfeld), Julia Mosby, Ruthie Sangster, and Lisa Rosetta Strum (Sister Berthe).

The spirited, romantic and beloved story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 1965 Oscar-winning film recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

Tour Stops

DALLAS, TX

Music Hall at Fair Park

Sept. 8 - 20, 2026

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Civic Center Music Hall

Sept. 22 - 27, 2026

HOUSTON, TX

The Hobby Center

Sept. 29 - Oct. 4, 2026

SAN ANTONIO, TX

The Majestic Theatre

Oct. 6 - 11, 2026

NASHVILLE, TN

Tennessee Performing Arts Center

Oct. 13 - 18, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 20 - 25, 2026

APPLETON, WI

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Nov. 3 - 8, 2026

CINCINNATI, OH

Aronoff Center

Nov. 10 - 15, 2026

BOSTON, MA

Boch Center

Nov. 17 - 22

MILWAUKEE, WI

Uihlein Hall - Marcus Center

Nov. 24 - 29, 2026

ROCHESTER, NY

West Herr Auditorium Theatre

Dec. 1 - 6, 2026

BUFFALO, NY

Shea's

Dec. 8 - 13, 2026

SYRACUSE, NY

Landmark Theatre

Dec. 15 - 20, 2026

CHICAGO, IL

CIBC Theatre

Dec. 22 - 27, 2026

OTTAWA, ON

National Arts Centre

Dec. 29, 2026 - Jan. 3, 2027

BALTIMORE, MD

The Hippodrome Theatre

Jan. 5 - 10, 2027

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Clowes Memorial Hall

Jan. 12 - 17, 2027

PITTSBURGH, PA

Benedum Center

Jan. 19 - 24, 2027

JACKSONVILLE, FL

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Jan. 26 - 31, 2027

BIRMINGHAM, AL

BJCC Concert Hall

Feb. 2 - 7, 2027

MIAMI, FL

Adrienne Arsht Center

Feb. 9 - 14, 2027

WEST Palm Beach, FL

Kravis Center, Alexander W. Dreyfoos Concert Hall

Feb. 16 - 21, 2027

NAPLES, FL

Artis-Naples

Feb. 23 - 28, 2027

NEW ORLEANS, LA

Saenger Theatre

Mar. 2 - 7, 2027

TAMPA, FL

Straz Center Morsani Hall

Mar. 9 - 14, 2027

ORLANDO, FL

Dr. Phillips Center

Mar. 16 - 21, 2027

KNOXVILLE, TN

Tennessee Theatre

Mar. 23 - 28, 2027

DES MOINES, IA

Des Moines Civic Center

Mar. 30 - Apr. 4, 2027

FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Baum Walker Hall at Walton Arts Center

Apr. 13 - 18, 2027

FORT WORTH, TX

Bass Performance Hall

Apr. 20 - 25, 2027

OMAHA, NE

Orpheum Theater

Apr. 27 - May 2, 2027

PALM DESERT, CA

McCallum Theatre

May 5 - 9, 2027

PORTLAND, OR

Keller Auditorium

May 11 - 16, 2027

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Golden Gate Theatre

May 21 - 23, 2027

SPOKANE, WA

First Interstate Center for the Arts

May 25 - 30, 2027

SEATTLE, WA

The Paramount Theatre

Jun. 1 - 6, 2027

BOISE, ID

Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Jun. 8 - 13, 2027

SALT LAKE CITY, UT

The George S. and Delores Doré Eccles Theater

Jun. 15 - 20, 2027

TEMPE, AZ

ASU Gammage

Jun. 22 - 27, 2027

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming