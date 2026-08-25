People has reported that the revival of Dreamgirls will no longer be opening on Broadway in Fall 2026 as previously planned. In 2025, it was revealed that the Tony Award-winning musical Dreamgirls would return to New York in the Fall of 2026 in its first-ever newly directed and choreographed Broadway revival. With a book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, this new production was set to be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

Producers revealed, "The new Broadway production of Dreamgirls, directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, is absolutely moving forward... As with any major Broadway production, schedules evolve as the various elements come together, and the production will no longer open in Fall 2026... We look forward to announcing the theatre, dates and casting when they are confirmed."

To cast the central trio, ‘The Dreams’, the production embarked on a worldwide talent search. Since its original Broadway premiere at the Imperial Theatre in 1981, Dreamgirls has been hailed as a seismic cultural event and one of the most electrifying musicals of all time. Directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett, the original production fused R&B, soul, and showbiz storytelling like never before, introducing now-legendary hits, including “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “One Night Only,” and the title anthem “Dreamgirls.”

That original production garnered 13 Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Actor and Actress in Featured Roles, and launched the career of Jennifer Holliday—whose iconic Act I showstopper had audiences leaping to their feet mid-performance. The musical's impact has endured for over four decades, inspiring generations of artists and winning devoted fans around the world through countless productions and the Academy Award-winning film adaptation.

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