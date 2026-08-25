Video: First Look at the New Stars of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

The Rocky Horror Show is welcoming some new faces to Frank-N-Furter's castle tonight. The production has released a first look at the new stars in costume, including Lorna Courtney as “Janet,” Kevin McHale making his Broadway debut, as “Brad,” Jimin Moon as “Rocky”, and George Salazar as “Eddie/Dr. Scott.” Watch the video now!

The new social media post also includes a look at Valentina, who joined the revival as “Columbia” over the summer.

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Rachel Dratch as “Narrator,” Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.

Singer, songwriter, actor & Grammy Award-nominee Jake Shears (Scissor Sisters; Kinky Boots; Cabaret) will join as “Frank-N-Furter” beginning on Friday, September 11, 2026. Current “Phantom” Paul Soileau (known for his performance personas CHRISTEENE and Rebecca Havemeyer) will play the role of “Frank-N-Furter” on Tuesday, August 25 through Thursday, September 10, prior to Shears’ first performance.

Currently on Broadway only at Studio 54, The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026, and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The creative and design team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel, and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at The Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages.

The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and will feature some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.

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