Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 23, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 23, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours. 

Aug. 23, 2024
Exclusive: Sara Bareilles On the Joy She Finds in 'The Medium Time'
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld sat down with Sara Bareilles to talk about writing the Emmy-nominated number in Girls5eva, her thoughts about real-world fame, and Richard Kind folklore.. (more...)


 

Video: Aaron Lazar Shares Star-Studded 'The Impossible Dream' Music Video
by Josh Sharpe
Award-winning Broadway star Aaron Lazar releases his highly anticipated debut album, Impossible Dream, tomorrow, August 23rd. Ahead of the release, Lazar has shared the celebrity-fueled finale of the title track “The Impossible Dream,” from The Man of La Mancha, a song that has been an anthem for Lazar while on his healing journey. Watch the video now! . (more...)


 

Video: Go Inside Rehearsal for SMASH On Broadway With Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas and More
by A.A. Cristi
Check out Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, and more in rehearsal for Smash on Broadway in new video from the rehearsal room!

Exclusive: Jayna Elise To Lead TINA Second National Tour; Full Cast Announced
by A.A. Cristi
Casting has been announced for an all-new North American tour of TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. The tour will hold technical rehearsals at the State Theatre in Springfield, Ohio and launch at EJ Thomas Hall in Akron, Ohio on September 24, 2024 and go on to visit over 60 cities. Check out who will star in the new tour here!. (more...

Up on the Marquee: SUNSET BLVD.
by Jennifer Broski
Jamie Lloyd’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd. is coming to Broadway this fall, starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond.’  Check out photos of the new marquee at the St. James Theatre!. (more...

Branford Marsalis Joins Broadway Music Team For A WONDERFUL WORLD
by Stephi Wild
Branford Marsalis joins the Broadway music team for A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE LOUIS ARMSTRONG MUSICAL, alongside Daryl Waters, Zane Mark, and Darryl G. Ivey.. (more...

Cate Blanchett and Tom Burke Will Lead New Version of THE SEAGULL at The Barbican Theatre
by Stephi Wild
Cate Blanchett and Tom Burke will star in Duncan Macmillan and Thomas Ostermeier's new version of Chekhov's masterpiece The Seagull. Also directed by Ostermeier, the production will play a limited 6 week run at the Barbican Theatre from February 2025. . (more...)

Video: Listen to '8 Dates' From New West End Musical WHY AM I SO SINGLE?
by Stephi Wild
The first demo, '8 Dates', has been released from the new West End musical, Why Am I So Single? by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the team behind the musical SIX. Check out the song in the video here!. (more...

Andrew Rannells

Other birthdays on this date include:
Ken Davenport
Charles Busch
Lee Roy Reams 

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"What you do then is remember
This old thing you heard me say:
"It's the storm, not you,
That's bound to blow away."

- The Secret Garden



