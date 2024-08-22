Branford Marsalis Joins Broadway Music Team For A WONDERFUL WORLD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three-time Grammy Award winner and Tony and Emmy Award nominee Branford Marsalis will create all-new musical arrangements and orchestrations for the Broadway production of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical. Featuring Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Louis Armstrong, A Wonderful World will open Monday, November 11, 2024 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). Previews begin October 16, 2024. Tickets are on sale at louisarmstrongmusical.com.

About Branford Marsalis

Marsalis, a virtuosic saxophonist, is acclaimed for his versatility across jazz and classical music genres, including three Grammy Awards and 18 Grammy nominations. As a composer Marsalis has written scores for screens large and small. His credits include original music composed for Rustin, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. He received an Emmy nomination for composing the music for the History Channel's documentary, Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre. On Broadway, he composed music for The Mountaintop, Children of a Lesser God, and Fences (2010) for which he received a Tony Award nomination and a Drama Desk Award.



Louis Armstrong's innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as trumpeter and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom. A Wonderful World tells the story of Armstrong's blazing musical career and features beloved songs he recorded and made popular, including “What a Wonderful World” and “When You're Smiling,” among many other favorites.



“Louis Armstrong was a force of nature,” Marsalis commented. “We both grew up in New Orleans, where music is an integral part of life and infuses your soul, just as the spirit of Louis infuses all the songs in A Wonderful World. It's an honor to help bring his sound and style to the stage in this production.”



The new powerhouse music team for A Wonderful World also features music supervision, vocal and incidental arrangements, and additional orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (Broadway: Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk; Memphis (Tony Award); Shuffle Along...; New York, New York), dance music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Zane Mark (Broadway: Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk; The Full Monty; Motown the Musical; The Cher Show), and music direction by Darryl G. Ivey (Broadway: Shuffle Along...; National Tour: The Wiz, Ain't Too Proud). Grammy and Emmy Award winner David Lai (Broadway: Spamalot, Sweeney Todd, Hadestown) is Music Contractor for the production.



With a book by Aurin Squire (“This Is Us,” “The Good Fight”) and featuring songs made famous by Louis Armstrong, A Wonderful World is co-conceived by Andrew Delaplaine and Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee Christopher Renshaw (The King and I, Taboo), who also directs the production. A Wonderful World is produced by Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee Delaplaine Rodgers, Martian Entertainment (Carl D. White and Gregory Rae), Vanessa Williams, Liz Curtis, and Remmel T. Dickinson.



As previously announced, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will recreate his critically acclaimed performance as Louis Armstrong. Last fall, Iglehart starred in the pre-Broadway production of A Wonderful World in New Orleans and Chicago, where he won rave reviews. The Chicago Tribune called him “just fabulous! - a knockout Louis Armstrong.” The Chicago Sun-Times cheered, “James Monroe Iglehart gives a phenomenal, dynamic and vivacious lead performance as the wondrous Louis Armstrong.”



Playing the roles of Armstrong's four wives, who each had a unique impact upon his life, will be Darlesia Cearcy (Broadway: How to Dance in Ohio, Once on This Island) as Lucille Wilson, Dionne Figgins (Broadway: Memphis, Motown the Musical) as Daisy Parker, Kim Exum (Broadway: The Book of Mormon) as Alpha Smith, and Jennie Harney-Fleming (Broadway: The Color Purple, Hamilton) as Lil Hardin.



The 26-member cast also features Trista Dollison (Broadway: Oklahoma!, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as standby for the roles of Daisy Parker, Lil Hardin, Alpha Smith and Lucille Wilson; DeWitt Fleming Jr. (TV: “Boardwalk Empire,” Encores!: The Tap Dance Kid) as Lincoln Perry; Jason Thomas Forbach (Broadway: Into the Woods, Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables) as Crooner & Others; Gavin Gregory (Broadway: The Color Purple, The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess) as King Joe Oliver; and Jimmy Smagula (Broadway: Spamalot (revival); TV: "Blue Bloods," "Black Monday") as Joe Glaser. Award-winning Broadway actor James T. Lane (Broadway: Chicago, Kiss Me Kate, A Chorus Line) will play Armstrong at certain performances.



The ensemble features Brandon Louis Armstrong (National Tour: Hamilton), Wesley J. Barnes (National Tour: Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar), Willie Clyde Beaton II (Regional: 42nd Street, Beautiful), Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. (Broadway: The Music Man, The Who's Tommy), Eean S. Cochran (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Kate Louissaint (Regional: Beautiful), Matt Magnusson (Off-Broadway: Hound Dog), Jodeci Milhouse (Encores!: Pal Joey), Alysha Morgan (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Khadijah Rolle (Regional: Sister Act, Memphis the Musical), Tally Sessions (Broadway: Company, School of Rock), Brett Sturgis (Broadway: On Your Feet!, Aida), Renell Taylor (Regional: Newsies, Chicago), Meridien Terrell (National Tour: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), and Dori Waymer (Regional: The Color Purple). RL Campbell (Bring It On) will serve as Production Stage Manager, Jen Ash as Stage Manager and Alex Luong as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Arc Casting, Duncan Stewart, CSA, Patrick Maravilla, CSA.



Full creative team for A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical will be announced soon.



A Wonderful World is being presented in association with Roundabout Theatre Company and is included in Roundabout's subscription packages.



Miami New Drama (Artistic Director Michel Hausmann; Managing Director Nicholas Richberg) presented the World Premiere production of A Wonderful World on December 11, 2021 at the Colony Theatre in Miami Beach, FL.