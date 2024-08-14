News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 14, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, August 18
The Wiz closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024 Image

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 8/11/24 - THE WIZ, ALADDIN & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 8/11/2024.. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024 Image

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Will Launch National Tour in 2025
by Nicole Rosky
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will launch its First National Tour in Baltimore, MD at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in the Fall of 2025.. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024 Image

Alyssa Milano Will Join the Broadway Cast of CHICAGO Next Month
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome actress Alyssa Milano making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, September 16, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024 Image

Exclusive: Breaking Down Pasek & Paul and Shaiman & Wittman's Emmy-Nominated Collaboration
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld sat down with Emmy-Award nominated songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman to speak with them about the process of working together on Only Murders in the Building, crafting the patter song for the show, and how they knew Steve Martin could pull it off.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024 Image

Photos: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars Hit The Pink Carpet On Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Once Upon a Mattress celebrated its return to Broadway for the first time in over 25 years, in a new production starring two-time Tony-winner Sutton Foster and Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie. See photos as the star-studded cast hit the opening night pink carpet below!

Full Cast Set For Carolee Carmello-Led KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour
by Stephi Wild
As previously announced, Carolee Carmello will lead the csat of the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo, which kicks off next month. Learn more about the full cast here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024 Image

Get 2-for-1 Show Tickets for Broadway Week 2024
by Nicole Rosky
New York City Tourism + Conventions just announced the opening of NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 ticket sales to 23 Broadway shows, including 10 new participants. We've got the full list of participating shows!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024 Image

Video: Nicholas Christopher Sings From Broadway-Bound ALI
by Stephi Wild
ALI, the new musical celebrating the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, is set to premiere in Chicago next year, for an out of town run prior to Broadway. Watch an all new video featuring a song from the show here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I am not a simple sponge."

- The Spongebob Squarepants Musical



Videos