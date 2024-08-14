Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 14, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 14, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, August 18

The Wiz closes on Broadway

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Will Launch National Tour in 2025

by Nicole Rosky

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will launch its First National Tour in Baltimore, MD at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in the Fall of 2025.. (more...)

Alyssa Milano Will Join the Broadway Cast of CHICAGO Next Month

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome actress Alyssa Milano making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, September 16, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre.. (more...)

Exclusive: Breaking Down Pasek & Paul and Shaiman & Wittman's Emmy-Nominated Collaboration

by Josh Sharpe

BroadwayWorld sat down with Emmy-Award nominated songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul and Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman to speak with them about the process of working together on Only Murders in the Building, crafting the patter song for the show, and how they knew Steve Martin could pull it off.. (more...)

Photos: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Stars Hit The Pink Carpet On Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

Once Upon a Mattress celebrated its return to Broadway for the first time in over 25 years, in a new production starring two-time Tony-winner Sutton Foster and Drama Desk Award winner and SAG Award nominee Michael Urie. See photos as the star-studded cast hit the opening night pink carpet below!

Full Cast Set For Carolee Carmello-Led KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour

by Stephi Wild

As previously announced, Carolee Carmello will lead the csat of the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo, which kicks off next month. Learn more about the full cast here!. (more...)

Get 2-for-1 Show Tickets for Broadway Week 2024

by Nicole Rosky

New York City Tourism + Conventions just announced the opening of NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 ticket sales to 23 Broadway shows, including 10 new participants. We've got the full list of participating shows!. (more...)

Video: Nicholas Christopher Sings From Broadway-Bound ALI

by Stephi Wild

ALI, the new musical celebrating the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, is set to premiere in Chicago next year, for an out of town run prior to Broadway. Watch an all new video featuring a song from the show here!. (more...)

