Full Cast Set For Carolee Carmello-Led KIMBERLY AKIMBO National Tour

As previously announced, Carolee Carmello will lead the csat of the National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo, which kicks off next month. Joining Carmello will be Miguel Gil (Original Broadway Company of Kimberly Akimbo), Jim Hogan (Original Broadway Company of Kimberly Akimbo), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice, The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee), Grace Capeless (Disney’s The Lion King), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Original Broadway Company ofKimberly Akimbo), Darron Hayes (Original Broadway Company of Kimberly Akimbo) and Pierce Wheeler (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon and Brandon Springman will be the understudies, and Valerie Wright will be the Kimberly standby.

Kimberly Akimbo, winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, was the most critically-acclaimed musical of its season.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this new musical, Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush…and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Kimberly Akimbo will launch a National Tour at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts on September 22. Prior to the premiere, the musical will run technical rehearsals and preview at The Stanley Theatre in Utica. The 80-week tour will play more than 60 cities across North America.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kimberly Akimbo is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire), Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. With her win for Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

Kimberly Akimbo features scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, and wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas. The production’s Music Supervisor is Chris Fenwick, and the Music Director is Leigh Delano. Kimberly Akimbo features orchestrations by Tony Award nominee John Clancy, with additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt. The Production Supervisor is Arabella Powell, the Production Stage Manager is Shawn Pennington and casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA.

The National Tour of Kimberly Akimbo is produced by David Stone, The Atlantic Theater Company, James L. Nederlander, LaChanze, John Gore, Patrick Catullo, and Aaron Glick.

Kimberly Akimbo opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. Upon closing on Broadway, Kimberly Akimbo played 32 previews and 612 performances on Broadway.

Biographies

Carolee Carmello (Kimberly) is a three-time Tony nominee and has appeared in 16 Broadway musicals: Mamma Mia!, Kiss Me, Kate, The Addams Family (Drama Desk nomination and Outer Critics Circle nomination), Parade (Tony nomination and Drama Desk Award), Lestat (Tony nomination and Drama Desk nomination), Tuck Everlasting, Finding Neverland, City of Angels, Falsettos, Scandalous (Tony nomination and Drama Desk nomination), The Scarlet Pimpernel, Urinetown, Sister Act, two revivals of 1776, and most recently the new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Bad Cinderella. Off-Broadway: John & Jen, Das Barbecü, I Can Get It For You Wholesale, Hello Again (Obie Award), A Class Act, The Vagina Monologues, Elegies and the critically-acclaimed, immersive Sweeney Todd. Her screen credits include: “Dopesick,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Madam Secretary,” “Blue Bloods,” “Evil,” “The Good Fight,” “The Deuce,” “Smash,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Frasier” and “Remember W.E.N.N.” (SAG Award nomination). Ms. Carmello has toured with Les Misérables, Big River, Falsettos and Hello, Dolly! and her concert appearances have taken her across America and Europe, including engagements at Lincoln Center, Town Hall and Carnegie Hall.

Miguel Gil, he/him (Seth) is making his National Tour debut. Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo. Regional: Bye Bye Birdie (The Kennedy Center), In the Heights (The Muny), The Jimmy Awards nominee (2021). Shoutout to his friends, family, CESD, Luber Roklin and The Telsey Office. Miguel holds a lot of gratitude for this opportunity (and for you being here). He’s thankful for all his teachers who’ve helped this dream come true. Venezuela is in the house! IG @Miguelito.Gil

Jim Hogan (Buddy). Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo (OBC). National Tours: Waitress, The Phantom of the Opera, Spring Awakening. TV: “America’s Got Talent” with vocal group, T.3 (@t.3official). Their debut album, Option Up, is available on all streaming platforms and they’re currently touring a city near you! Many thanks to 321, the Kimberly Akimbo creative team, CGF Talent, Telsey, family and Emily, who’s playing Debra. Despite what she does on stage, she’s actually pretty cool in real life. @jimhogan220

Emily Koch (Debra). Broadway/National Tours: Elphaba in Wicked, Waitress, Kimberly Akimbo. Regional: The Full Monty (North Shore) The Secret Garden(Broadway Sacramento), Godspell (Berkshire Theatre Group), Little Women (Palo Alto TheatreWorks), Violet (FPAC), In the Bones (APAC). Proud Interlochen Arts Academy, Carnegie Mellon alum. Many thanks to 321, BRS/Gage, the Kimberly creative team, Telsey, Matt Farnsworth, Sarah Brown, her parents, and Jim Hogan who plays “Buddy” in this show, Emily’s boyfriend of seven years. @embkoch

Dana Steingold (Pattie). Original Broadway Casts of Beetlejuice (Girl Scout) and The Cottage (Dierdre). First National: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Logainne). Off Broadway/New York: Avenue Q (Kate/Lucy), The Visit (Otillie opposite Chita Rivera), Saturday Night (Mildred), Anyone Can Whistle (City Center Encores!). Regional Includes: Paper Mill Playhouse, North Shore Music Theatre, George Street, Weston, KC Rep, North Carolina Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, Barrington Stage. TV: “Inventing Anna” (Netflix), Saraline Timbers on Nickelodeon’s “Welcome to the Wayne.” @dsteinface

Grace Capeless (Delia). Broadway/NYC: Disney’s The Lion King, Matilda, A Christmas Story (OBC), Radio City Christmas Spectacular, 30 Years of Stephen Flaherty Carnegie Hall. Film/TV: “Lost Girls,” Beaches, Landing Up, Frozen Fever, “The 67th Annual Tony Awards.” Current MT major at CCM. Love and thanks to my Family, Mara Entertainment, CESD, and Telsey. Socials: @gracecapeless

Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa). National Tour Debut! Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo, Annie. Off-Broadway: The Lucky Star (59E59), Kimberly Akimbo(ATC). Regional: The Audience (MJT). Film: Lemonade Blessing (upcoming), Busybody, Mute. TV: “I Am Frankie” (Nickelodeon). Pace University BFA Acting graduate. Eternally grateful for this “great adventure” and everyone in it. www.skyealyssafriedman.com; IG: @skyealyssafriedman

Darron Hayes (Martin). Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo. Australian Theatre: Pharus in the Australian Premiere of Choir Boy with The National Theatre of Parramatta. Off-Broadway/New York: I Can Get It for You Wholesale, The Gospel According to Heather, Notes From Now, Love Around the Block. TV/Film: “FBI: Most Wanted” and “American Idol.” All the love! Instagram: @darronhayes_

Pierce Wheeler (Aaron) recently finished his junior year at New York University after traveling with the National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen. Pierce is overjoyed to collaborate with such generous creatives and a beautiful cast, especially with this story. Gargantuan thanks to his family, friends, mentors, and The Telsey Team for their support! @pierce_wheeler

Sarah Lynn Marion (u/s Pattie, Debra). First national tour! Off Broadway: Ordinary Days. Regional: Kinky Boots, Beehive, All Shook Up. TV: “Law & Order SVU,” “High Maintenance.” BFA University of Michigan. Proud auntie and cat mom. Don’t take yourself too seriously. @sarahlynnmarion

REGENE SEVEN ODON (u/s Seth, Aaron, Martin). National Tour Debut! This is for Mommy Rose. Eternally grateful for Take3Talent, Rebel, and The Prep. Thanks to Michelle, Natasha, Shannon, Jimmy, Nicky, and Theresa. Endless love to Mama, Papa, Jilian, Jillaine, and my friends.

Marcus Phillips (u/s Seth, Aaron, Martin). Recent/favorite credits: Spring Awakening (East West Players), The Prom (First National Tour), Dog Man: The Musical (National Tour). BFA in Theatre & Film, #longliveL7! Love, hold, and listen to one another @who.is.marcus

Bailey Ryon (u/s Delia, Teresa). Broadway/National Tour: OBC Matilda The Musical (Matilda - TONY recipient). How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Cindy-Lou Who). James Madison University BA: Musical Theatre. Thanks to my family! Representation: Evolve Talent Management. www.bailey-ryon.com

Brandon Springman (u/s Buddy). An Anagram for Thankful is “Flunk Hat.” First National Tour of Come From Away. Regional: Sacramento Music Circus, Paramount Theatre, Marriott, Chicago Shakespeare, Drury Lane. Thanks to Stewart Talent. For my Family & Michelle.

Valerie Wright (Kimberly Standby). Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo; Tuck Everlasting; Elf; Annie Get Your Gun; Damn Yankees; Steel Pier; Sally Marr and Her Escorts; Song and Dance; Cats. Numerous Regional Theater, Off-Broadway and National Tours. Film: Sleepless in Seattle, Ordinary Heroes, Second Glance, The Life List. Valerie is the recipient of two Helen Hayes Award nominations and a Jefferson Award. She is a director/choreographer and is married to actor Mark Lotito. They proudly share sons Luca and Gio.