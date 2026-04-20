Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 20, 2026- SCHMIGADOON! First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 20, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with a delightful look at BroadwayWorld's latest highlights. Get a sneak peek at stunning production photos from Schmigadoon! on Broadway featuring Alex Brightman and Sara Chase. Dive into a breakdown of the exciting 2025/26 Broadway season as we gear up for award time with Breaking Down the 2025/26 Broadway Season. Meanwhile, check out the dazzling photos of Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara in Fallen Angels. Don't miss the exclusive video of a scene from Becky Shaw on Broadway, and get wowed by Nicholas Christopher's showstopping note in CHESS. Plus, see photos from Lea Michele's Sardi's portrait unveiling!