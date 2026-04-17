Video: Watch Isa Briones Sing Karaoke in THE PITT Season 2 Finale





Broadway isn't the only place you can see Isa Briones sing this week. The performer is currently playing Connie Francis in Just in Time, but her character on The Pitt can also break out a tune when the occasion is right.

In a mid-credits scene from the Season Two finale, which debuted on Thursday, Dr. Santos let loose alongside Dr. King (played by Taylor Dearden) to cover Alanis Morissette's You Oughta Know during karaoke at a bar. Watch the duo rock out to the song in the clip.

Isa Briones began her run as Connie Francis in Just in Time on Broadway on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at Circle in the Square Theatre. During a recent performance, an audience member shouted out the name of her character from The Pitt, which she responded to in an Instagram story.

Season 2 of The Pitt premiered on January 8, 2026. The acclaimed series examines the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Isa Briones made her Broadway debut as Eurydice in Hadestown in 2024. However, she already had several stage credits under her belt, having appeared in the first national touring company of Hamilton, Musical Theatre West’s production of Grease, and East West Players’ Next to Normal, for which she won an L.A. Ovation Award. In 2025, she starred off-Broadway in the play All Nighter alongside AnnaSophia Robb.