Photos: Rose Byrne, Kelli O'Hara and More in FALLEN ANGELS On Broadway

You can now get a first look at production photos for Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by Tony Award-nominee Scott Ellis, at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway! See Rose Byrne, Kelli O'Hara, Mark Consuelos and more on stage.

Fallen Angels stars Golden Globe-winner and Oscar-nominee Rose Byrne as “Jane Banbury” and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara as “Julia Sterroll.” They are joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo as “Saunders”, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos as “Maurice Duclos” making his Broadway debut, Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald as “Willy Banbury”, and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi as “Fred Sterroll.” The cast also includes Tina Benko, Christopher Innvar, Max Gordon Moore and Laura Shoop who round out the cast as the understudies.

The creative team includes: David Rockwell (Set Design), Jeff Mahshie (Costume Design), Kenneth Posner (Lighting Design) John Gromada (Sound Design), David Brian Brown and Victoria Tinsman (Hair and Wig Design), Claudia Shear (Additional Material), Mary Mitchell Campbell (Music Consultant) and Larry Smiglewski (Production Stage Manager). Casting is by Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel and Jim Carnahan.

Fallen Angels began previews on Friday, March 27, 2026, and will open officially this Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

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