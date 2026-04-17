Listen: Anne Hathaway Performs MOTHER MARY Songs on New Soundtrack

The soundtrack is here for Mother Mary, the new psychosexual pop opera starring Anne Hathaway as the titular pop diva. The new album Mother Mary: Greatest Hits features original songs written and produced by 13-time GRAMMY winner Jack Antonoff and the artist Charli xcx, as well as music by the film’s co-star FKA twigs.

Hathaway performs all the tracks on the album, which include the already-released "My Mouth Is Lonely For You" and "Burial." Stream it below. A vinyl edition will also be available and can be pre-ordered now HERE.

The A24 film follows Mother Mary (Hathaway) as long-buried wounds rise to the surface when she reunites with her estranged Best Friend and former Costume Designer, Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel), on the eve of her comeback performance.

Written and directed by David Lowery, Mother Mary also stars Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs. The movie is now playing in select theaters and will expand nationwide on April 24th. Find out what they are saying in our roundup here.

Image courtesy of A24