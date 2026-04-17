Actress, 10, Goes Viral After Landing Regional Gig — and Broadway Stars Rejoice in Her Success

A young Wichita, Kansas-area actress made hearts melt after her mother shared the moment Phoebe Forsberg learned she’d been cast in her first production on “the big stage.”

After the 10-year-old’s mom, Jillian Forsberg, got the news that Phoebe landed the role of Bielke — the youngest of Tevye and Golde’s daughters in Fiddler on the Roof, opening this summer at Music Theatre Wichita — she “shed many tears,” Jillian exclusively tells BroadwayWorld.

It was a particularly special moment. Phoebe had auditioned months ago for MTW’s youth productions, in which every child gets a role. Every year since the young actress became eligible to participate, she’d been cast in the ensemble for the regional theater company’s Academy productions — but her dream was to have a moment to shine.

At this year’s audition, artistic director Brian J. Marcum — who was in attendance to seek out young talent for Fiddler — eyed the 4th grader for the role of Bielke, but the Forsbergs didn’t learn she had been cast in the mainstage show until earlier this month.

“When I opened the email, my knees buckled a bit,” Jillian says. “It's really hard to see your child disappointed, and I knew this would change her life and her self-perception. She needed to understand what we always saw: this kid is something special.”

Jillian printed the email so that her daughter could have “a tangible piece of success,” she explains, adding: “She has a theatre scrapbook, and I knew this was an important addition.”

The proud mom wanted to record the special moment to share it with friends and family, but little did the Forsbergs know, Phoebe’s success story would make it all the way to the Broadway community.

Video of the emotional moment soon went viral on Instagram. Broadway stars showered Phoebe in support, with Kelli O’Hara saying, “I got my start @mtwichita as well❤️. We are both lucky girls. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Yayayaayayayaay Phoebe! ❤️,” said Ricki Lake, while Eva Noblezada added: “Go Phoebe Go! ❤️??? .”

“I hope she has a wonderful experience this summer!!!” wrote Stephanie J. Block, whose comment garnered nearly 1,000 likes.

“My heart ? Thank you for supporting her like this, I hope she has the best summer ever ??,” said Lindsay Heather Pearce.

“This is so sweet ? ,” said Jasmine Amy Rogers, while George Salazar posted a slew of crying emojis.

Actress Pamela Bob, who was also cast in the production — which will run from July 29 to Aug. 2 — said, “Hello, Phoebe! I will be playing your Mama this summer in Fiddler. We’re going to have the best time! I’m so happy for you! I’m sure your contributions will make the show a huge success. See you in July!!!”

“I was so surprised and a little shocked,” Phoebe tells BroadwayWorld of the reactions to her post. “It was so cool to see all of my favorite actors.”

“I couldn't believe Boq on Broadway and the Schuyler Sisters from Hamilton were saying hello to me,” she adds of Wicked’s Daniel Quadrino and Hamilton actors Cherry Torres and Morgan Anita Wood, who also commented on the post.

Jillian says that their family has since connected with other professional actors in the upcoming Fiddler cast and are planning a “sister barbecue at our house in the summer when they all arrive here in Wichita.”

“It's been a pretty joyful house for the last few weeks,” says Jillian, adding that Phoebe has been practicing “Tradition” non-stop.

“It's rare to find Phoebe not singing. But as every parent knows, this is a tough industry,” Jillian says, adding that her daughter has “spent so much time practicing and being in ensembles, studying the leads, listening to direction not meant for her. She's absorbed it all.”

Now, to get a professional role at age 10, is “really special,” Jillian says. “But knowing she worked for it makes it even sweeter. We certainly didn't expect this kind of reaction from the theatre community. What we saw was reflection. They all reflected on what it was like when they got their first big break. They remembered feeling exactly like 10-year-old Phoebe.”

Adds Phoebe: “I want people to remember to always follow your dreams. Keep goals, and you’ll achieve them.”