Video: Watch Nicholas Christopher Hold Out a Note For 20 Seconds in CHESS

Chess showstopper Nicholas Christopher wows audiences by belting out a note for nearly 20 seconds eight times a week. While recording "Endgame (pt. 2)," a new video shows Christopher singing the note that receives mid-song applause nightly. After the Chess cast recording's release last week, the performance has gained further traction online.

The new video also shows Lea Michele, Hannah Cruz, the revival's ensemble, and the orchestra in the recording studio.

Now available on streaming, the hit revival's album will be released on CD and vinyl later this year. The new album is based on the record-breaking production currently running at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

The recording is produced by Brian Usifer, Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson, and Michael Mayer, co-produced by Danny Strong and Susie Graves, and executive produced by Robert Ahrens, Tom Hulce, The Shubert Organization, Mary Maggio, Creative Partners Productions, and 2 On The Aisle. The album features music direction by Ian Weinberger.

Chess currently stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, and features Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill, and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia, and Katie Webber.