Video: Isa Briones & Jeremy Jordan Record 'First Real Love' from JUST IN TIME

Just in Time on Broadway has released new video footage of Isa Briones and Jeremy Jordan recording "First Real Love" before they hit the stage together. Jordan will be joining Briones as 'Bobby Darin' on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The Pitt star joined the production as 'Connie Francis,' alongside Matthew Morrison and Debbie Gravitte, last month.

The new video follows the recent release of Briones recording "Who's Sorry Now" from the hit show.

Just in Time is about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed.

Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

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