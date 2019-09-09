Wake Up With BWW 9/9: Exclusive First Look at Megan Hilty Singing in PATSY & LORETTA, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We've got your first look at Megan Hilty in Patsy & Loretta! Check out the video of her singing Walkin' After Midnight below!

Come From Away cast members and Gander citizens will appear at the 9/11 documentary screening at Sheen Center tonight! A post-screening discussion will feature the documentary's award-winning producer Peter Gentile; citizens of Gander featured in the film, Oz Fudge and Nick and Diane Marson; and cast members from Broadway's Come From Away.

BroadwayWorld has an an exclusive video of Megan Hilty who plays Patsy in the upcoming Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta, singing Walkin' After Midnight. The video is timed to country icon Patsy Cline's birthday today in celebration of the film, which also stars Jessie Mueller, premiering on October 19.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Talks Starring in MERRILY Film Alongside BFF Ben Platt

Beanie Feldstein recently chatted with the LA Times about the recently-announced Merrily We Roll Along film, starring herself and Ben Platt.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Donny and Marie Osmond Discuss Going Solo on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Donny and Marie Osmond recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to discuss the ending of their Vegas show, their careers, and future plans.. (more...)

4) BWW Review: An Effective HANDJOB Delivers

The Echo Theater Company presents a stunning world premiere of Erik Patterson's HANDJOB. Echo Theatre's artistic director Chris Fields quite ably directs his talented cast, as two sets of actors alternately depict the scenario of a curious, middle-aged gay man hiring a shirtless housekeeper/cleaner for a session of cleaning, leering and lusting. Patterson's very witty and smart script of clever puns and sharp observations gets even more witty and even smarter after a big reveal, that I won't be spoiling.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Caroline Kay Performs Original Song 'Always You' From Her Second #1 EP!

After releasing her first original EP, Notes, in 2017, Caroline released her second, tricks, in June of this year. Both EPs went to #1 in the Irish iTunes album charts and also featured in the U.K. Singer-Songwriter iTunes album charts.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

COME FROM AWAY cast members and Gander citizens will appear at 9/11 documentary screening at Sheen Center tonight!

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture launches the week of 9/11 remembrance with a special advance screening of You Are Here: A Come From Away Story.

A documentary celebrating the hospitality, heroism and humanity of a small Canadian town on 9/11, You Are Here, is influenced by the same events that inspired the hit Broadway musical Come From Away.

A post-screening discussion will feature the documentary's award-winning producer Peter Gentile; citizens of Gander featured in the film, Oz Fudge and Nick and Diane Marson; and cast members from Broadway's Come From Away.

BWW Exclusive: Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: JERSEY BOYS's Aaron De Jesus Hits The High Note With Cherrie Panna Cotta!

On Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the star of Jersey Boys's, Aaron De Jesus.

What we're geeking out over: Sing Your Way Through Tech History With MICROSOFT THE MUSICAL

Sing your way through the history of Microsoft with an all new mini-musical released on YouTube called Microsoft the Musical!

The film, created by 150 interns and employees, tracks the history of the company, created by Bill Gates, creating an honest review of some of Microsoft's biggest successes and failures.

What we're watching: First Look At HERCULES Starring Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez, James Monroe Iglehart And More!

The Public Theater's Public Works is putting the 'glad' in 'gladiator' with its glorious story of HERCULES, brought to vibrant life by professional actors and community groups from across the city.

Check out footage below of stars Jelani Alladin, James Monroe Iglehart, Krysta Rodriguez and more as they bring Herc's heroic tale to life on the stage!

Social Butterfly: Jason Danieley Donates Marin Mazzie's Gowns and Clothing to Manhattan School of Music

Thank you to @JasonDanieley for donating beautiful costumes and performance attire from the closet of the late #MarinMazzie. Our Musical Theatre students are so happy to have a piece of Marin! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fJ4Vf1E4uK - Manhattan School of Music (@MSMnyc) September 6, 2019

Jason Danieley has donated clothing from his late wife, Marin Mazzie's collection to Manhattan School of Music.

Donated pieces included gowns used for Mazzie's concerts, as well as clothing from her personal collection.

The school took to Twitter to thank Danieley for the meaningful donation, stating that their students are "so happy to have a piece of Marin!"

