BWW Exclusive: See Megan Hilty Sing 'Walkin' After Midnight' from PATSY & LORETTA

Sep. 8, 2019  

BroadwayWorld has an an exclusive video of Megan Hilty, who plays Patsy in the upcoming Lifetime movie "Patsy & Loretta," singing "Walkin' After Midnight." The video is timed to country icon Patsy Cline's birthday today and is in celebration of the film, which also stars Jessie Mueller, premiering on October 19.

Watch the performance below!

Patsy & Loretta is based on the untold true story of the friendship between the music icons. When they first met, Patsy (Hilty) was already one of the biggest stars in country music while Loretta (Mueller) was just a coal miner's daughter, starting off with little to her name but a $17 guitar. Instead of seeing Loretta as competition, Patsy took Loretta under her wings to help her make it in Nashville.

Soon, they became close friends, touring together, bonding over their husband troubles and commiserating on being females in the male-dominated music business. Then in 1963, the country music community was struck with a tragedy when at just age 30, Patsy died in a plane crash. Despite the devastating loss of her friend, Loretta continued on in the industry and is today, known as the First Lady of Country Music. To this day, Loretta remains grateful to Patsy for her mentorship and above all, friendship, as the country music trailblazer that paved the way for Loretta.

BWW Exclusive: See Megan Hilty Sing 'Walkin' After Midnight' from PATSY & LORETTA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV

  • BWW TV: Lois Robbins Stars In L.O.V.E.R. At Pershing Square Signature Center
  • BWW TV: Celebrate National Read a Book Day With a MATILDA Opening Night Throwback!
  • Photos/Video: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Takes Over Times Square For All New Promo
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: JERSEY BOYS's Aaron De Jesus Hits The High Note With Cherrie Panna Cotta!