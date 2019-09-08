BWW Exclusive: See Megan Hilty Sing 'Walkin' After Midnight' from PATSY & LORETTA

BroadwayWorld has an an exclusive video of Megan Hilty, who plays Patsy in the upcoming Lifetime movie "Patsy & Loretta," singing "Walkin' After Midnight." The video is timed to country icon Patsy Cline's birthday today and is in celebration of the film, which also stars Jessie Mueller, premiering on October 19.

Watch the performance below!

Patsy & Loretta is based on the untold true story of the friendship between the music icons. When they first met, Patsy (Hilty) was already one of the biggest stars in country music while Loretta (Mueller) was just a coal miner's daughter, starting off with little to her name but a $17 guitar. Instead of seeing Loretta as competition, Patsy took Loretta under her wings to help her make it in Nashville.

Soon, they became close friends, touring together, bonding over their husband troubles and commiserating on being females in the male-dominated music business. Then in 1963, the country music community was struck with a tragedy when at just age 30, Patsy died in a plane crash. Despite the devastating loss of her friend, Loretta continued on in the industry and is today, known as the First Lady of Country Music. To this day, Loretta remains grateful to Patsy for her mentorship and above all, friendship, as the country music trailblazer that paved the way for Loretta.





Related Articles