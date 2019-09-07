VIDEO: Sing Your Way Through Tech History With MICROSOFT THE MUSICAL

Sing your way through the history of Microsoft with an all new mini-musical released on YouTube called Microsoft the Musical!

The film, created by 150 interns and employees, tracks the history of the company, created by Bill Gates, creating an honest review of some of Microsoft's biggest successes and failures.

Liam McGregor, Data Science Intern, said the following in his director's note:

"Microsoft the Musical" was dreamt up and led by interns spending the summer of 2019 at Microsoft. This Tony Awards-style musical theater opening number is just one of many passion projects that came to life because we were encouraged to bring our whole selves to work. And that's what we did: 150 interns and employees came in on mornings, weekends, and nights to create this outside of (and in addition to) their day jobs.

Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. We hope that this speaks to every person who dreams of being part of something big-and especially to those who've been wrongly told they can't be. At some point, we were all in your shoes. You CAN, you SHOULD, and you WILL.

Watch the video below!





