Jason Danieley Donates Marin Mazzie's Costumes to Manhattan School of Music

Jason Danieley has donated costumes from his late wife, Marin Mazzie's collection to Manhattan School of Music.

The school took to Twitter to thank Danieley for the meaningful donation, stating that their students are "so happy to have a piece of Marin!"

Thank you to @JasonDanieley for donating beautiful costumes and performance attire from the closet of the late #MarinMazzie. Our Musical Theatre students are so happy to have a piece of Marin! a??i?? pic.twitter.com/fJ4Vf1E4uK - Manhattan School of Music (@MSMnyc) September 6, 2019

Danieley replied to the tweet saying that he hopes that the students will "wear the gowns with pride."

It brings us great joy to share the incredible gowns and other gorgeous clothes of Marin's. She always knew how to dress and what she looked good in. I hope these young ladies, who aspire to a career in music theatre, will wear the gowns with pride and go out there and conquer! https://t.co/vDwDl49KfR - Jason Danieley (@JasonDanieley) September 6, 2019

Marin Mazzie's battle with cancer came to its tragic end in September 2018.

Marin last starred on Broadway as Anna Leonowens in Lincoln Center's acclaimed revival of THE KING AND I. Previous to that, Mazzie originated the role of Mother in the original Broadway production of RAGTIME, for which she received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics nominations. She received Tony and Drama Desk nominations and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Lilli/Katharine in the hit revival of KISS ME, KATE, and later received an Olivier Award nomination when she made her West End debut in the show.

Mazzie starred on Broadway as Helen Sinclair in Woody Allen's BULLETS OVER BROADWAY for which she received the Outer Critics Circle Award, and also appeared opposite real life husband, Jason Danieley on Broadway in NEXT TO NORMAL. Other Broadway credits included: ENRON, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT (also West End), PASSION (Tony nom.), MAN OF LA MANCHA, INTO THE WOODS, BIG RIVER, and OUT OF THIS WORLD and KISMET (both at Encores!).





