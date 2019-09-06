Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: JERSEY BOYS's Aaron De Jesus Hits The High Note With Cherrie Panna Cotta!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, Katie is joined in the kitchen by the star of Jersey Boys's, Aaron De Jesus. Check out the recipe for Katie's CheeeEEeeerie Panna Cotta below!

Some of Aaron's theatre credits include: The Lion King (Timon), Spamalot (Patsy), Wicked (Averic, Boq u/s), Peter Pan (Peter), Little Shop... (Seymour), Forum (Pseudolus), El Muerto Dissimulado (Clarindo), The Crucible (Cheever).

JERSEY BOYS CHeeeEEeeeRIE PANNA COTTA

Ingredients:

-1tsp Gelatin

-1 1/2 TBSP Cold Water

-1 1/2 C Heavy Cream

-1 C Plain Whole Milk Yoghurt

-1 1/2 tsp Vanilla

-1/3 C Sugar In The Raw

-1/2 C Cherries

-1 TBSP Agave In The Raw

-Squeeze of Lemon

Directions:

-Mix together gelatin and cold water and set aside.

-In a sauce pan over medium heat, combine heavy cream, yoghurt, vanilla and sugar until sugar is completely dissolved. Make sure to keep your liquid moving and that your pan does not get too hot and scold the milk.

-Remove sauce from heat and add your set gelatin and combine until completely dissolved.

-Divide Panna Cotta mixture equally into serving dishes and refrigerate for a minimum of 4 hours and fully set enough to turn upside down with no movement.

-Pit, slice and chop cherries into nice size chunks.

-In a sauce pan cook down cherries, agave and lemon until a nice syrup has formed allowing there to still be a good amount of cherries in syrup.

-Once Panna Cotta is fully set, top with your cherry syrup and place back in the fridge until ready to serve.

-Enjoy this Oldie But Goodie Recipe!





