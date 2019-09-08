VIDEO: Donny and Marie Osmond Discuss Going Solo on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Donny and Marie Osmond recently sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to discuss the ending of their Vegas show, their careers, and future plans.

For three years in a row, the Osmonds' revue at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel and Casino was voted the number one show. This November, the pair plans to end this production and go their separate ways after 11 years.

"You know, there's an unwritten rule in show business and that is, you have to know when to stop," said Donny. "And unless you stop, you can't progress."

Marie said, "I just think we're at a place where we still have a lot of things we want to do."

Marie will join The Talk as a host beginning this week, and Donny plans to turn his focus to a new solo album of all original songs.

Read the full interview and watch the video on the CBS website here.





