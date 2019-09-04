Wake Up With BWW 9/4: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Lehman Trilogy is headed to Broadway! Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, and starring its original cast of Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles, The Lehman Trilogy will begin performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Saturday, March 7, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Enter for a chance at the ultimate VIP experience at Opening Night of Freestyle Love Supreme! The grand prize includes two VIP tickets, admittance to the Opening Night cast party, opportunities to meet with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Freestyle Love Supreme crew, hotel accommodations at 1 Hotel, and roundtrip airfare to New York. Enter at Prizeo.com/TakeTheMic.

Could Hugh Jackman be the headlining act for the upcoming AFL grand final in Melbourne? Rumor has it that he will take to the stage at the MCG on September 28. Time will tell if the rumor is true.

We've got your first look at Joe Sugg as Ogie in Waitress! Check out the all new photos below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Waitress has released the first images of Joe Sugg as Ogie in London's smash hit musical comedy where he will be making his West End debut from 9 September. The YouTube star, filmmaker, author, vlogger and 2018 Strictly Come Dancing finalist will take over the role from Blake Harrison, as previously seen as Neil from The Inbetweeners, following his final performance on 7 September.. (more...)

2) Rialto Chatter: Is Hugh Jackman Headlining the AFL Grand Final?

by Stephanie Wild

Could Hugh Jackman be the headlining act for the upcoming AFL grand final in Melbourne? According to the Herald Sun, he is rumored to take to the stage at the MCG on September 28.. (more...)

3) Bless My Soul! Public Works' HERCULES Adds Performance On September 4 at 8pm

The Public Theatre announced today an additional performance of HERCULES will be added on September 4th, 2019 at 8 PM. Tickets will be made available via three different methods.. (more...)

4) Original Cast Set to Return for THE LEHMAN Trilogy on Broadway This Spring

The Lehman Trilogy, the highly acclaimed, five-time Olivier nominated epic play by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, is Broadway-bound.. (more...)

5) Photo: Two Hades Are Better Than One! Patrick Page Stops By Public Works' HERCULES

Patrick Page stopped by Public Works' Hercules this weekend, and posed for a photo with fellow Hades, Roger Bart. Page plays Hades in Hadestown, while Bart plays the role of the same name in Hercules.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Enter To Win A VIP Freestyle Love Supreme Opening Night Package; Lin-Manuel Miranda Meet & Greet And More!

Launched today, Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway is offering the ultimate VIP Opening Night experience -- including meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Freestyle Love Supreme crew -- through a Prizeo sweepstakes raising funds for Planned Parenthood Action Fund and International Planned Parenthood Federation: Prizeo.com/TakeTheMic.

The grand prize includes two VIP show tickets to Opening Night of Freestyle Love Supreme on Oct. 2, admittance to the Opening Night cast party, opportunities to meet with Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Freestyle Love Supreme crew, hotel accommodations at 1 Hotel, and roundtrip airfare to New York. The fundraising campaign is live until Sept. 23, 2019, and is supported by official hotel sponsor 1 Hotels.

What we're geeking out over: Ryan Murphy To Bring A CHORUS LINE, Patti LuPone and More To Netflix

In a new interview with Time magazine, Tony and Emmy Award-winning producer and creator, Ryan Murphy, reveals some exciting new projects currently in the pipeline.

In addition to his previously announced adaptation of the hit musical,The Prom, Murphy is also developing a ten-part miniseries of the classic musical, A Chorus Line!

Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor will star in another Murphy project for Netflix titled Hollywood, which will debut in May.

What we're watching: First Promo Drops For Marianne Elliot's COMPANY On Broadway!

COMPANY will come home to New York this season, with opening night set for March 22, 2020 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Check out the first promo for this hotly anticipated revival, featuring Marianne Elliot's gender-bent cast previewing the show's opening number!

The "company" will be led by Katrina Lenkas Bobbie, and will featured Patti LuPone reprising her role as Joanne. Further casting for the Broadway production has yet to be announced.

Social Butterfly: WAITRESS's Colleen Ballinger and Alison Luff Perform 'You And I' Duet Backstage

We're heading to the diner for a look at a special duet backstage at the Broadway hit Waitress! Check out the video to see the show's Jenna and Dawn, Alison Luff and Colleen Ballinger performing 'You And I' by Ingrid Michaelson as part of the show's 'Jenna's Jams' series!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to James Monroe Iglehart, who turns 45 today!

James Monroe Iglehart can be seen playing Lafayette/Jefferson in Hamilton on Broadway. He won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin. He originated the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. Film/TV: The Good Wife and The Electric Company (the Silent E Soloist). James is a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme.

