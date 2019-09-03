Original Cast Set to Return for THE LEHMAN Trilogy on Broadway This Spring

The Lehman Trilogy, the highly acclaimed, five-time Olivier nominated epic play by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, is Broadway-bound. This strictly limited, 16-week engagement comes to Broadway on the heels of smash-hit, sold-out runs at London's National Theatre and New York's Park Avenue Armory, as well as a by-popular-demand sold out engagement in London's West End. Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, and starring its original cast of Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles, The Lehman Trilogy will begin performances at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Saturday, March 7, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The Lehman Trilogy was first commissioned by originating producer Neal Street Productions and developed and co-produced with The National Theatre at the Lyttelton Theatre in 2018, followed by an acclaimed SRO run at the Park Avenue Armory this past Spring, before returning to London for a 16 weeks sold-out run at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End, May to August 2019.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event and New York Times Critics' pick charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. The Lehman Trilogy, "a ticket worth selling your gilt-edged securities for" (New York Times), is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family. Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Ben Miles reprise their critically acclaimed portrayals of the Lehman Brothers, their sons, and grandsons, told in three parts presented as one evening in this "extraordinary theatrical experience" (The Daily Telegraph).

The design team for The Lehman Trilogy includes two-time Tony Award nominee Es Devlin (Scenic Design), two-time Tony Award winner Katrina Lindsay (Costume Design), Luke Halls (Video Design), Jon Clark (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Nick Powell (Composer & Sound Design), Dominic Bilkey (Co-Sound Design), Candida Caldicot (Music Direction), Polly Bennett (Movement), and Charmian Hoare (Voice). The Associate Director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

