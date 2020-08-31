Wake Up With BWW 8/31: Leonard Cohen Estate May Take Legal Action Against RNC, and More!

Plus, read Josh Gad's touching final texts from Chadwick Boseman, and more.

The Leonard Cohen estate is considering taking legal action after the Republican National Convention used two covers of the late singer-songwriter's song Hallelujah.

Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall.

1) Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman

2) Anatomy of a Showtune: 'Summertime' from PORGY AND BESS

by Alexa Criscitiello

Though the reach of Gershwin's classic tunes has proved vast, no other song from his canon has quite matched the monumental success of Porgy and Bess' opening aria, 'Summertime.'. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Watch THE SMELL OF THE KILL on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued with Plays In The House: THE SMELL OF THE KILL By Michele Lowe. Starring Krysta Rodriguez, Courtney Reed, Olivia Puckett, Jason SweetTooth Williams. Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt. Artistic Director: Jane Abramson. Streaming Director: Hudson Flynn.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Sierra Boggess' concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm! Get tickets here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with R. Strauss's Elektra, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: Leonard Cohen Estate Considers Taking Legal Action After 'Hallelujah' is Played at the RNC

The Leonard Cohen estate is considering taking legal action after the Republican National Convention used two covers of the late singer-songwriter's song Hallelujah.

Michelle L. Rice, who is the estate's legal representative, said they were weighing their legal options after the RNC allegedly asked permission to use the song, which was denied.

What we're watching: DREAMGIRLS Asian Tour Cast and Creatives Release Black Lives Matter Video, Encouraging People to Vote

The 2020 Dreamgirls Asian Tour cast recently united virtually to create a Black Lives Matter video, encouraging people to vote. The video was produced and directed by Alex Gibbs, who played Jimmy Early on the tour. Gibbs also reached out to the show's cast and creative team with the idea.

Social Butterfly: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Dances to 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'' in Honor of Michael Jackson's Birthday

The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical, MJ, are celebrating Michael Jackson's birthday today with a fun video!

The video features cast members from the musical dancing to the King of Pop's song, Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'.

