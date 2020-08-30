Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman

The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall.

Boseman had shared an inspiring message with Gad, which Gad posted to Twitter in the wake of his friend's death.

"Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty," Gad wrote. "This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, [Chadwick Boseman] - take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels."

Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman - take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS - Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman died on August 28, after a four year battle with stage IV colon cancer. Boseman is best known for his role as the Marvel Comics character T'Challa / Black Panther, with Captain America: Civil War being his first film in a five-picture deal with Marvel. He starred in the film Black Panther in 2018, for which he won a NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Read his full obituary on BroadwayWorld.

