Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Wake Up With BWW 8/30: THE LAST MATCH Music Video, Daniel Radcliffe in WEIRD AL Film Trailer, and More!

Wake Up With BWW 8/30: THE LAST MATCH Music Video, Daniel Radcliffe in WEIRD AL Film Trailer, and More!

Plus, go inside The Music Man's Benefit Performance for Entertainment Community Fund!

Aug. 30, 2022  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a first look at a new music video from the musical The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical starring Ramin Karimloo and Amber Ardolino.

Plus, see Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in the official trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

WATCH: Ramin Karimloo & Amber Ardolino Join THE LAST MATCH: A PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL - Music Video Out Now
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony-nominated actor Ramin Karimloo, along with Broadway favorite and TikTok sensation Amber Ardolino, have joined the star-studded cast of The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical, which includes pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona. Watch the music video for When It All Falls Down here! . (more...)

VIDEO: See Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in the Official Trailer for WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The official trailer for WEIRD: the Weird Al Yankovic Story has been released! The film is set to stream exclusively on Roku beginning this fall. Watch the trailer here!. (more...)

TDF's TKTS Discount Booth at Lincoln Center to Reopen in September
by Chloe Rabinowitz

TDF will reopen its TKTS Lincoln Center discount booth on Tuesday, September 6 at 11 a.m. TKTS Lincoln Center will offer discount tickets up to 50% off to same-day matinee and evening performances as well as next-day matinee performances to Broadway, Off-Broadway and Lincoln Center productions.. (more...)

Photos & Video: Go Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Benefit Performance for Entertainment Community Fund
by Chloe Rabinowitz

Many members of the Broadway community came out to support the Fund including Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amir Arison, Gavin Creel, Andrea Martin, Betsy Wolfe, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ann Harada and James Moye. Check out photos and video here!. (more...)

Ben Platt & Kristen Bell-Led THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING to be Released on Prime Video in November
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The People We Hate at the Wedding, starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach De Bankolé, Jorma Taccone, Julian Ovenden, and John Macmillan will be released on Prime Video on November 18, 2022. . (more...)

54 Below to Host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION with Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, More in October
by Blair Ingenthron

54 Below will host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION: CELEBRATING THE JENNAS OF WAITRESS, featuring Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, and more on October 9th. This one-night-only concert event will have two performances at 7pm (doors open at 5:30) and 9:30pm (doors open at 9pm).. (more...)

Box Office for TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at the John Golden Theatre on Broadway Opens
by Chloe Rabinowitz

The box office for Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, will open on Tuesday, August 30 at 10am at the John Golden Theatre.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


WICKED Defies Gravity With Its Return To Minneapolis Generating Approximately $30.9 Million In Local Economic ImpactWICKED Defies Gravity With Its Return To Minneapolis Generating Approximately $30.9 Million In Local Economic Impact
August 29, 2022

Broadway is back and flourishing in the Hennepin Theatre District, and with it comes a boost to the local economy. Attracting audiences to downtown Minneapolis, WICKED flew back for its sixth visit to Minneapolis, playing the historic Orpheum Theatre from July 27 to Aug. 28, 2022. The five-week engagement kicked off the 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season welcoming more than 100,000 patrons to the theatre and generating a local economic impact of $30.9 million.
Diversionary Theatre Announces Clark Cabaret & Bar September 2022 Free EventsDiversionary Theatre Announces Clark Cabaret & Bar September 2022 Free Events
August 29, 2022

Diversionary Theatre has announced its Clark Cabaret & Bar's September 2022 event calendar featuring free, queer-themed entertainment in an intimate space that includes a stage, a large patio, and a full bar in the heart of University Heights. 
The Philadelphia Orchestra Opens Carnegie Hall's 2022–2023 Season On September 29The Philadelphia Orchestra Opens Carnegie Hall's 2022–2023 Season On September 29
August 29, 2022

Carnegie Hall celebrates the start of its 2022–2023 season with an Opening Night Gala concert on Thursday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. featuring The Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Acclaimed pianist Daniil Trifonov is the soloist for this special evening, performing Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1. Also on the program is Ravel's La valse, Gabriela Lena Frank's “Chasqui” from Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout, and Dvořák's Symphony No. 8 rounding out the festive evening.
Houston Grand Opera Presents MONKEY AND FRANCINE IN THE CITY OF TIGERS This OctoberHouston Grand Opera Presents MONKEY AND FRANCINE IN THE CITY OF TIGERS This October
August 29, 2022

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will present Monkey and Francine in the City of Tigers, part of its Opera to Go! series specifically designed for students, at Miller Outdoor Theatre from Monday, October 10 through Thursday, October 13.
COOKING, STAGE LEFT Plays The 2022 San Francisco Fringe FestivalCOOKING, STAGE LEFT Plays The 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival
August 29, 2022

“Cooking, Stage Left” will plays the 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival on September 9th, 10th, 14th and 17th!