Wake Up With BWW 8/30: THE LAST MATCH Music Video, Daniel Radcliffe in WEIRD AL Film Trailer, and More!

Today's top stories include a first look at a new music video from the musical The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical starring Ramin Karimloo and Amber Ardolino.

Plus, see Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in the official trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and more!

WATCH: Ramin Karimloo & Amber Ardolino Join THE LAST MATCH: A PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL - Music Video Out Now

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony-nominated actor Ramin Karimloo, along with Broadway favorite and TikTok sensation Amber Ardolino, have joined the star-studded cast of The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical, which includes pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona. Watch the music video for When It All Falls Down here! . (more...)

VIDEO: See Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in the Official Trailer for WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The official trailer for WEIRD: the Weird Al Yankovic Story has been released! The film is set to stream exclusively on Roku beginning this fall. Watch the trailer here!. (more...)

TDF's TKTS Discount Booth at Lincoln Center to Reopen in September

by Chloe Rabinowitz

TDF will reopen its TKTS Lincoln Center discount booth on Tuesday, September 6 at 11 a.m. TKTS Lincoln Center will offer discount tickets up to 50% off to same-day matinee and evening performances as well as next-day matinee performances to Broadway, Off-Broadway and Lincoln Center productions.. (more...)

Photos & Video: Go Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Benefit Performance for Entertainment Community Fund

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Many members of the Broadway community came out to support the Fund including Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amir Arison, Gavin Creel, Andrea Martin, Betsy Wolfe, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ann Harada and James Moye. Check out photos and video here!. (more...)

Ben Platt & Kristen Bell-Led THE PEOPLE WE HATE AT THE WEDDING to be Released on Prime Video in November

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The People We Hate at the Wedding, starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach De Bankolé, Jorma Taccone, Julian Ovenden, and John Macmillan will be released on Prime Video on November 18, 2022. . (more...)

54 Below to Host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION with Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, More in October

by Blair Ingenthron

54 Below will host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION: CELEBRATING THE JENNAS OF WAITRESS, featuring Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, and more on October 9th. This one-night-only concert event will have two performances at 7pm (doors open at 5:30) and 9:30pm (doors open at 9pm).. (more...)

Box Office for TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at the John Golden Theatre on Broadway Opens

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The box office for Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, will open on Tuesday, August 30 at 10am at the John Golden Theatre.. (more...)

