VIDEO: See Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in the Official Trailer for WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY

The trailer also features Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and more. 

Aug. 29, 2022  

The official trailer for WEIRD: the Weird Al Yankovic Story has been released! The film is set to stream exclusively on Roku beginning this fall. The trailer also features Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and more.

Watch the official trailer below!

The Roku Original film will star Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role of "Weird Al" Yankovic. The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like "Eat It" and "Like a Surgeon" to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.

WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story is written by Al Yankovic & Eric Appel. Eric Appel will also direct the film and is an executive producer. The film is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Al Yankovic produces, along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny Or Die, and Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva for Tango. Funny Or Die's Henry Muñoz III and Tango's Neil Shah are executive producers.

"Weird Al" Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. A five-time Grammy winner, his 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200. He is one of only three artists to have had their own top 40 hits in each of the last four decades (the other two being Michael Jackson and Madonna). On August 27, 2018, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce awarded Weird Al with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Radcliffe's Broadway credits include The Lifespan of a Fact (2018), The Cripple of Inishman (2014), How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying (2011) and Equus (2008). He will be seen in the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along.

His film credits include the title role in all of the Harry Potter films, The Woman in Black, December Boys, Kill Your Darlings, Victor Frankenstein, Swiss Army Man, Now You See Me 2, and Tailor of Panama. Television includes My Boy Jack, Extra and David Copperfield. Radcliffe has also starred in the TBS anthology television series Miracle Workers.



