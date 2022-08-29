WATCH: Ramin Karimloo & Amber Ardolino Join THE LAST MATCH: A PRO WRESTLING ROCK MUSICAL - Music Video Out Now

Tony-nominated actor Ramin Karimloo, along with Broadway favorite and TikTok sensation Amber Ardolino, have joined the star-studded cast of The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical, which includes pro-wrestling superstar Matt Cardona.

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical has released a new music video for the show's emotional climax, "When It All Falls Down".

Watch below!

The first song from the concept album, "Thirty Years," performed by Karimloo, is now on all streaming services. The entire concept album will be released on Sept. 26, 2022, coinciding with a pro wrestling concert event at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ, at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm.

Featuring over 100 custom paintings by artists Burton Gray and Animation by Brendan Huza, the music video for "When It All Falls Down," starring Karimloo and Ardolino, follows the story of World Heavyweight Champion Ben Vengeance on the cusp of ending his legendary 30-year pro wrestling career. Fearful of what his future will look like when the curtain falls on his life's work, his wife, The Fabulous Miss Jenny (a wrestler in her own right), tells Ben to "fall down on me," convincing him that she loves him for who he is, not the famous character he portrays.

Billed as a pro wrestling event that happens to be an immersive Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical, The Last Match tells the story of Ben Vengeance - for years professional wrestling's biggest star - on the night of his last match. With weight on his shoulders - his legacy, the future of the wrestling organization, and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife, Jenn - a wrestling star in her own right - the evening promises to be anything but a quiet ride off into the sunset.

The Last Match is just like the world of pro wrestling - chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn't your grandparent's typical musical ... unless your grandparents are total rock stars!

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical

Features

Book and lyrics are by Jason Huza,

Book Music and Lyrics by Sylvana Joyce and C. Robert Smith.

Book and Original Concept by Jeremiah James

The show is directed by Chad Austin.

The Last Match is being developed in conjunction with the Jersey City Theater Center (https://jctcenter.org) and is produced by Jeremiah James and Rachael Murray.

Performance Details:

"The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical

Where: "WHITE EAGLE HALL" 337 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07302

For Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193681®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seetickets.us%2Fprofile%2Fname%2F7870307?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

When: Sept 26th

Show:2:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Tickets: $25.00

Producing Team: Rachael Murray, Jeremiah James.

For more information on "The Last Match" visit www.thelastmatchmusical.com

Follow @thelastmatchmusical on Instagram and TikTok