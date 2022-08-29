Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE MUSIC MAN
Click Here for More on THE MUSIC MAN

Photos & Video: Go Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Benefit Performance for Entertainment Community Fund

The performance included a surprise appearance by Fund Chair Brian Stokes Mitchell, who joined The Music Man cast onstage as the driver of the Wells Fargo Wagon.

Aug. 29, 2022  

Many members of the Broadway community came out to support the Fund including Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amir Arison, Gavin Creel, Andrea Martin, Betsy Wolfe, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ann Harada and James Moye.

Check out photos and video below!

The performance included a surprise appearance by Fund Chair Brian Stokes Mitchell, who joined The Music Man cast onstage as the driver of the Wells Fargo Wagon in the Act One finale.

"What an unforgettable night! Our deepest gratitude to Hugh, Sutton and the entire Music Man company, on stage and off, for an electric ninth performance of the week-all in support of our programs and services to help the performing arts community," said Joe Benincasa, President and CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund.

Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, The Music Man is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

The Music Man is produced by Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kate Horton and Fictionhouse.

The Music Man
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
The Music Man Suitcase Tote

The Music Man Suitcase Tote

The Music Man Think System Beanie

The Music Man Think System Beanie

The Music Man Enamel Pin Set

The Music Man Enamel Pin Set

The Music Man Logo Enamel Pin

The Music Man Logo Enamel Pin




More Hot Stories For You


Photos & Video: Go Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Benefit Performance for Entertainment Community FundPhotos & Video: Go Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Benefit Performance for Entertainment Community Fund
August 29, 2022

Many members of the Broadway community came out to support the Fund including Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amir Arison, Gavin Creel, Andrea Martin, Betsy Wolfe, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ann Harada and James Moye. Check out photos and video here!
Mile Square Theatre to Present BERTA, BERTA this FallMile Square Theatre to Present BERTA, BERTA this Fall
August 29, 2022

MILE SQUARE THEATRE (MST) has announced their first production of Kevin R. Free’s first season as Artistic Director, of Angelica Chéri’s BERTA, BERTA, directed by Kevin R. Free. BERTA, BERTA will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre.
USC Visions and Voices to Present Monica Bill Barnes & Company's THE RUNNING SHOW in SeptemberUSC Visions and Voices to Present Monica Bill Barnes & Company's THE RUNNING SHOW in September
August 29, 2022

USC Vision & Voices in conjunction with USC Kaufman School of Dance will present the West Coast premiere of Monica Bill Barnes & Company’s (MBB&CO) The Running Show on Thursday, September 29, 2022, 7 PM, at Bovard Auditorium on the USC campus in Downtown Los Angeles.
LeAnn Rimes Announces Nationwide JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOURLeAnn Rimes Announces Nationwide JOY: THE HOLIDAY TOUR
August 29, 2022

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes is helping fans get into the holiday spirit early by announcing “Joy: The Holiday Tour,” kicking off December 2nd and running through December 18th.
Carmel International Arts Festival Adds New Award Sponsored by Indiana Artisan GalleryCarmel International Arts Festival Adds New Award Sponsored by Indiana Artisan Gallery
August 29, 2022

A $500 scholarship sponsored by Indiana Artisan Gallery will be awarded to one talented young artist at this year’s Carmel International Arts Festival.