Photos & Video: Go Inside THE MUSIC MAN's Benefit Performance for Entertainment Community Fund

Many members of the Broadway community came out to support the Fund including Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Amir Arison, Gavin Creel, Andrea Martin, Betsy Wolfe, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Ann Harada and James Moye.

The performance included a surprise appearance by Fund Chair Brian Stokes Mitchell, who joined The Music Man cast onstage as the driver of the Wells Fargo Wagon in the Act One finale.

"What an unforgettable night! Our deepest gratitude to Hugh, Sutton and the entire Music Man company, on stage and off, for an electric ninth performance of the week-all in support of our programs and services to help the performing arts community," said Joe Benincasa, President and CEO of the Entertainment Community Fund.

Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, The Music Man is directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle.

The Music Man is produced by Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kate Horton and Fictionhouse.