54 Below to Host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION with Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, More in October

54 Below will host SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION: CELEBRATING THE JENNAS OF WAITRESS, featuring Stephanie Torns, Christine Dwyer, and more on October 9th. This one-night-only concert event will have two performances at 7pm (doors open at 5:30) and 9:30pm (doors open at 9pm).

After five delicious years on Broadway, some of the all-star women who played Jenna Hunterson in Waitress will reunite at 54 Below. Enjoy a celebration that revisits the songs, memories and sweetness of playing the inspiring waitress and expert pie maker on Broadway and on tour. Featuring music from the show as well as hand-picked performances from the ladies themselves, this celebration will show you just "What Baking Can Do!"

The concert will feature Jisel Soleil Ayon, Christine Dwyer, Keri René Fuller (9:30pm Performance Only), Molly Jobe, Kyra Kennedy, Emily Koch, Bailey McCall, Grace Stockdale, and Stephanie Torns. SUGAR, BUTTER, REUNION is hosted by Matt DeAngelis, with musical direction by Alyssa Kay Thompson, and produced by Jen Sandler and Charlie Sirmaian.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com or click the link below.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.